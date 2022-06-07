ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Marysville parents, students rally against controversial parental consent policy

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnHaR_0g2iGped00

Parents and students of the Marysville School District rallied Monday to speak out against a controversial proposal by the district.

As part of the proposal, students would need parental permission to join any school-sanctioned club in the district.

That includes clubs that advocate for LGBTQIA+ causes, or any other social issues. By forcing parental permission, the people at Monday’s rally worry that students will involuntarily be outed to their parents simply by joining a school club.

Rally participants insist that schools should be safe spaces, regardless of parental involvement.

“It’s very much a safety issue for our students,” said James De Leon, a Marysville student who attended Monday’s rally. “Students should be safe and make sure they know where they belong, and having that safe space gives them the opportunity to open out and be themselves.”

The proposal by the school district is far from a done deal, and it was still being discussed by administrators as of Monday night.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
q13fox.com

Washington students can now be excused from class for mental health reasons

WASHINGTON - A new law that goes into effect on June 9 will allow Washington students to be legally excused from school for mental health reasons. Under H.B. 1834, students will be able to be excused from school if they are experiencing symptoms related to mental illness or challenges to their mental health. The excused absence also applies for counseling and related treatment.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: HS teachers demanded students pledge support of BLM and abortion

Teachers at Eastlake High School demanded students pledge their support of Black Lives Matter, abortion, open borders, and more left-wing political positions in order to join a school program. Science teachers Jason Wessels and Michelle Okroy are the faculty advisors for Eastlake’s Link Crew. This program pairs juniors and seniors...
SAMMAMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Marysville, WA
Marysville, WA
Society
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two conflicting stories: what really happened at Sand Point Elementary?

SEATTLE — Conflicting stories are circulating after a man hopped a fence and broke into a Seattle elementary school. These competing accounts have law enforcement and parents in the Sand Point neighborhood at odds. Seattle Police claim the principal at Sand Point Elementary did not cooperate with officers, and so they had no choice but to let the intruder go. Parents say the principal bravely defended their children, not law enforcement.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Lgbtqia#Cox Media Group
thejoltnews.com

Olympia’s DEI committee sends proposed policy to city council to protect BIPOC, trans- and non-binary people

During the Community Livability and Public Safety meeting held last Thursday, May 26, Olympia’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive (DEI) program manager Tobi Hill-Meyer said a proposed resolution to protect black, indigenous an people of color (BIPOC), transgender and non-binary communities will be submitted to the city council. The proposed...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Notice: Letters being sent to King County voters asking for signatures are not junk mail

Notice: Those King County Elections mailers asking for a signature update are not junk mail. Some registered voters in King County are receiving a letter from the Elections Office with a magenta envelope looking very similar to an envelope containing a ballot, but it’s not a ballot-- it’s an attempt to update a voters signature on file but some voters have been calling the election’s office asking if the request is legit.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
whatcom-news.com

Blaine bed and breakfast owner loses case in US Superior Court

BLAINE, Wash. — The US Supreme Court issued their decision today, Wednesday, June 8th, against the owner of the Smuggler’s Inn in Blaine regarding his lack of being able to take legal action against a US Border Patrol agent for misconduct. Robert Boule, age 73, owns the Smuggler’s...
BLAINE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Why do 25% of people still litter in Washington state?

It might not be a law anymore, but the push to put garbage bags back in your car to control litter is back. The law requiring litter bags in our cars was repealed in 2004. That’s something we found out a few weeks ago when talking about the on-going litter pickup on Highway 512 in Pierce County. But a good idea is a good idea, and the Washington Department of Ecology is handing out free bags at four Puget Sound Fred Meyer stores. In September, all Fred Meyer’s will carry them.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlepi.com

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that’s more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
112K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy