ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Why Alex Cora’s Letting Red Sox Pitchers Go Deeper Into Games

By Scott Neville
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been executing a season-long game plan regarding the pitching staff, set to evolve over time. It turns out there was a long-term plan to the Red Sox manager’s quick hooks early in the season. Cora was known to pull his starter after the second...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts doing ‘OK’ after leaving Tuesday’s win early due to left shoulder tightness

Xander Bogaerts was removed in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’ 6-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night due to what the team described as left shoulder tightness. As Red Sox Stats pointed out on Twitter, Bogaerts appeared to reach for his left shoulder after he whiffed on a 94 mph slider and struck out against Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Mookie Betts has no idea how much Red Sox fans love him

Mookie Betts left Boston more than two years ago, and we've heard shockingly little from him since on his departure, his feelings towards the city, or whether the Red Sox could've found a way to keep him. WEEI.com's Rob Bradford sat down with the former AL MVP in Chicago on...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Here was Cassidy's initial reaction to being fired as Bruins coach

The Boston Bruins' decision to fire Bruce Cassidy came as a surprise to many -- including Bruce Cassidy, it appears. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday night they have relieved Cassidy of his duties, ending his five-plus-season tenure as head coach. Cassidy had guided the Bruins to the playoffs in each those seasons and brought the team within one win of a Stanley Cup in 2019, so the move wasn't without controversy.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report: Pastrnak won't re-sign with Bruins with Sweeney as GM

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy is out. That is one of the few known items regarding the Boston Bruins.Team captain Patrice Bergeron is undecided. All-star winger Brad Marchand is on the mend from surgery, as is just-about-fully-bloomed star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.With so much uncertainty, some focus has already naturally shifted to David Pastrnak. The right winger is one of the most gifted goal scorers on the planet, but he's also entering the final year of a five-year deal that turned out to be an absolute bargain for Boston. The question now is whether Pastrnak will seek to make as much money...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

DAVID PASTRNAK'S AGENT COMMENTS ON RUMOURS OF RIFT BETWEEN HIS CLIENT AND BRUINS' GM DON SWEENEY

With the Boston Bruins firing coach Bruce Cassidy this week, rumours have been circulating that some players are unhappy with the way things are going in Beantown. First, Patrice Bergeron flatly denied rumours that he had a hand in Cassidy being fired. Then, Fluto Shinzawa, who covers the Bruins for The Athletic, quoted a source he said was close to star David Pastrnak as saying Pastrnak was unhappy with how general manager Don Sweeney handled the departures of Torey Krug in 2020 and David Krecji in 2021, and would not re-sign with the team in 2022-23 if Sweeney remained. That would leave Boston to decide whether to trade away a core piece of the team or let him walk as a free agent.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Nick Pivetta
Yardbarker

Red Sox to place Kiké Hernández on 10-day injured list due to right hip flexor strain, recall Jonathan Araúz from Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox are placing centerfielder Enrique Hernandez on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip flexor strain, Alex Cora announced before Wednesday’s game against the Angels. In Hernandez’s place, infielder Jonathan Arauz will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The hope is that Arauz, who was with...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Boston Bruins Announce Decision On Head Coach Bruce Cassidy

The Boston Bruins are moving on from head coach Bruce Cassidy after five-plus seasons, the team announced Monday. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately, said Bruins GM Don Sweeney. "After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision," Sweeney said in a statement....
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

This incredible stat sums up Red Sox rotation's recent dominance

The Boston Red Sox have won five of their last six games, and they have their starting rotation to thank for it. Michael Wacha propelled the Red Sox to victory with a complete-game shutout against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The right-hander's effort continued what's been a historically dominant stretch for Boston's starters.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox finally get back above .500

BOSTON -- In a season where baby steps have been sorely needed, the Boston Red Sox have made one.They're finally back above .500.Thanks to a complete game shutout from Michael Wacha and an early RBI single from Christian Vazquez, the Red Sox eked out a 1-0 win on Monday night in Anaheim against a struggling Angels team. In doing so, the Red Sox won their fifth straight game to improve to 28-27 on the year.It's the first time that they're above .500 since they were 6-5 on April 19.They dipped as low as nine games under .500 -- both on...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letting Red Sox Pitchers#The Red Sox#Wacha
CBS Boston

Red Sox beat Angels for 7th win in a row

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports WriterANAHEIM, Calif. - When the Los Angeles Angels set a new franchise record for futility, Nickelback provided the soundtrack.In a bid to break the tension of their epic losing streak Wednesday night, the Halos sent all nine batters up to the plate to songs by the much-maligned Canadian rock band.These Angels can only wish they had as many big hits as Nickelback, however.Los Angeles' losing streak reached a team-record 14 games when Bobby Dalbec drove in the only run with a double in the sixth inning for the Boston Red Sox in a 1-0 victory."It's...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
40K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy