Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week for May 30-June 5 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Lexiss Antle, Yamhill-Carlton

The junior went 2 for 3 with a double for the Tigers in a 3-1 loss to Burns in the Class 3A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Kinzy Bowen, La Grande

The senior belted a two-run homer for the Tigers in the top of the third inning in their 5-3 loss to Cascade in a Class 4A semifinal game.

Ayla Davies, Burns

The sophomore gave up one run on three hits while striking out 17 and walking one for the Hilanders in their 7-1 win at South Umpqua in a Class 3A semifinal game. Davies followed by helping lead Burns to a 3-1 win over Yamhill-Carlton in the state title game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. In that contest, Davies gave up one unearned run on five hits while striking out 14 and walking three.

Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville

The senior threw a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two in her seven innings for the Wildcats in their 1-0 win over Lebanon in a Class 5A semifinal game at Wilsonville High School.

Addisen Fisher, Bend

The sophomore gave up four runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 21 and walking two in her nine innings for the Lava Bears in their 4-0 loss to Oregon City in a Class 6A semifinal game at Bend High School.

Sauren Garton, Pendleton

The senior threw a complete-game shutout, giving up one hit while striking out 19 and walking one for the Buckaroos in their 4-0 win over Dallas in a Class 5A semifinal game in Pendleton. Garton followed by throwing another complete-game shutout one-hitter, striking out 17 and walking four for Pendleton in a 2-0 win over Wilsonville in the state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Chloe Grimmer, Oregon City

The sophomore had one of the big hits for the Pioneers in their 4-0 Class 6A semifinal win over Bend with a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning.

Harli Grove, Grant Union/Prairie City

The senior went 3 for 3 for the Prospectors in their 5-3 loss to Lakeview in the Class 2A/1A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Emma Hilfiker, Cascade

The senior went 2 for 4 with a two-run double and a run for the Cougars in their 5-3 home win over La Grande in a Class 4A semifinal contest.

Alivia Holden, Lebanon

The junior gave up one unearned run on four hits while striking out four and walking two for the Warriors in their 1-0 loss to Wilsonville in a Class 5A semifinal game at Wilsonville High School.

Briley Ingram, Yamhill-Carlton

The junior went 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, a run and three RBIs, helping the Tigers get a 10-0 win over Scio in a Class 3A semifinal game at Yamhill-Carlton.

Jaila Jackson, Lakeview

The junior went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Honkers in their 5-3 win over Grant Union/Prairie City in the Class 2A/1A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Daisy Jenness, Pendleton

The senior went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for the Buckaroos in their 2-0 win over Wilsonville in the Class 5A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Mackenzie King, Burns

The sophomore went 2 for 3 with a run for the Hilanders in their 3-1 win over Yamhill-Carlton in the Class 3A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Ali Martinez, McNary

The sophomore went 2 for 2 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBIs for the Celtics in a 6-3 loss to Tigard in a Class 6A semifinal game at Tigard High School.

Tyler McNeley, Lakeview

The junior stepped up, both pitching and hitting, for the Honkers in their 2-0 win over Kennedy in a Class 2A/1A semifinal game at Kennedy High School. In the circle, McNeley gave up one hit while striking out 16 and walking none. She also drove in one of Lakeview’s runs.

Emily Philbert, Lakeview

The senior went 2 for 2 with a double, and she scored both of the Honkers’ runs in their 2-0 win over Kennedy in a Class 2A/1A semifinal game at Kennedy High School.

Lily Riley, Oregon City

The sophomore continued her strong postseason pitching run, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out 15 and walking two in nine innings for the Pioneers in their 4-0, nine-inning win over Bend in a Class 6A semifinal game at Bend High School. Riley also drove in a run in the ninth inning.

Riley Robertson, Grant Union/Prairie City

The senior went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Prospectors in their 5-3 loss to Lakeview in the Class 2A/1A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Bridget Shullanberger, Lakeview

The junior went 2 for 4 with a run for the Honkers in their 5-3 win over Grant Union/Prairie City in the Class 2A/1A state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Kati Slater, Yamhill-Carlton

The senior pitched and hit the Tigers to a 10-0 home win over Scio in a Class 3A semifinal game. In throwing a two-hit shutout, Slater struck out 16 and walked four. At the plate, she went 2 for 2 with two walks and three runs.

Karen Spadafora, Tigard

The junior went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and two RBIs for the Tigers in their 6-3 win over McNary in a Class 6A semifinal game at Tigard High School.

Savannah Watterson, Grant Union/Prairie City

The freshman went 5 for 5 for the Prospectors with a double, three runs and four RBIs in their 11-1 home win over Nestucca in a Class 2A/1A semifinal contest.

Calli Weaving, Wilsonville

The sophomore had a key hit in the host Wildcats’ 1-0 Class 5A semifinal win over Lebanon. She singled in the fourth inning before a Lebanon error allowed the only run of the game to score.

Hailey White, Tigard

The sophomore went 2 for 3 with a three-run double for the Tigers in their 6-3 win over McNary in a Class 6A semifinal game at Tigard High School.

Drew Williams, Grant Union/Prairie City

The sophomore had a huge day for the Prospectors, both pitching and hitting, in their 11-1 home win over Nestucca in a Class 2A/1A semifinal game. At the plate, she went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI. In the circle, she gave up one unearned run on four hits while striking out 11 and walking one.

Malia Williams, Marist Catholic

The senior threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 14 and walking none for the Spartans in their 6-0 win over Stayton in a Class 4A semifinal game. Williams also went 2 for 4 with two runs.

Mattie Woodbury, Burns

The junior went 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs, helping the Hilanders earn a 7-1 road win against South Umpqua in a Class 3A semifinal game.