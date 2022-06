Click here to read the full article. This is one Stradivarius that’s sure to strike a chord with collectors. The rare violin, affectionally known as the Hellier, was made by the one and only Antonio Stradivari in the late 17th century. A true piece of musical history, it is expected to fetch between $7.5 million and $11.3 million (£6 million and £9 million) at Christie’s London this July. The instrument was handcrafted by the legendary violin maker circa 1679 in the early stages of his career. Stradivari decided to break with tradition and create a violin with new proportions that helped to...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO