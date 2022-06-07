ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Hepatic Steatosis Detection by Ultrasound Versus MRI Proton-Density Fat Fraction

By American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS)
Newswise
 2 days ago

Newswise — Leesburg, VA, June 6, 2022—According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), ultrasound-derived fat fraction (UDFF) is strongly associated with MRI proton-density fat fraction (PDFF) and provides high sensitivity for detecting hepatic steatosis. Noting that a reduced number of measurements is sufficient for determining...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Low stroke risk in patients with very narrowed neck arteries

The risk of having a future stroke caused by a severe blockage in an artery in the neck that is not currently causing any symptoms is so low that most patients with this condition—asymptomatic carotid stenosis—could potentially be treated with the newest medications and may not require surgery, new Kaiser Permanente research suggests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Tirzepatide improves kidney outcomes in T2DM with increased CV risk

An exploratory analysis of data from the SURPASS-4 trial has shown that adults with type 2 diabetes and increased cardiovascular risk receiving tirzepatide experience fewer renal complications, especially new onset of macroalbuminuria; these findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 3 to 7 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MedicalXpress

Radiation segmentectomy efficacious for unresectable liver cancer

For patients with unresectable very early to early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma with suboptimal location for ablation, radiation segmentectomy is efficacious with few high-grade adverse events, according to a study published online May 23 in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Edward Kim, M.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai...
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Cognitive Impairment Increases With COVID-19 Infection Severity

Impairment of cognitive function is a growing, concerning effect of "long COVID." As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease and treatment options improve, public attention is gradually shifting toward life after infection. Specifically, “long COVID,” the post-acute lingering symptoms, have come into focus. Cognitive and mental health symptoms are...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Ohio State
City
Leesburg, VA
Leesburg, VA
Health
MedicalXpress

Researcher finds that deep nerve stimulation consistently reduces blood pressure

A University of Houston biomedical engineer is expanding the study of wireless electrodes to treat hypertension and is reporting that blood pressure and renal sympathetic nerve activity (RSNA) is controlled by bioelectronic treatment. RSNA is often increased in hypertension and renal disease. Using a custom-wired electrode, Mario Romero-Ortega, Cullen Endowed...
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Proton#Ultrasound#Arrs#American Journal#Udff#Pdff
heart.org

Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were being treated for high blood pressure with medication from the class of drugs called RAAS inhibitors had a significantly lower risk of a ruptured aneurysm compared to those who took other blood pressure medications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Research sheds light on why not all obese patients develop type 2 diabetes

Researchers at Oregon State University have invented a new analytical method that sheds light on an enduring mystery regarding type 2 diabetes: Why some obese patients develop the disease and others don't. Type 2 diabetes is a serious metabolic disease that affects roughly one in 10 Americans. Formerly known as...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Gout Medication Improves Survival for Patients Hospitalized With Heart Failure

A common gout medication, colchicine, significantly improved survival rates for patients hospitalized with worsening heart failure, a UVA Health study found. The researchers believe colchicine could also reduce the risk for heart attack and stroke in patients with a buildup of cholesterol in their arteries. Researchers reviewed the records of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes of severe sepsis and septic shock patients with left ventricular dysfunction undergoing continuous renal replacement therapy

Baseline left ventricular (LV) dysfunction is associated with subsequent risks of acute kidney injury (AKI) and mortality in patients with sepsis. This study investigated the therapeutic effects of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) in hemodynamically unstable patients with severe sepsis and septic shock combined with LV dysfunction. In this multicenter retrospective study, severe sepsis and septic shock patients with LV dysfunction were classified into one of two groups according to the timing of CRRT: the early group (before AKI was detected) or the control group (patients with AKI). Patients from the control group received an accelerated strategy or a standard strategy of CRRT. The primary outcome was all-cause intensive care unit (ICU) mortality. Patients were weighted by stabilized inverse probability of treatment weights (sIPTW) to overcome differences in baseline characteristics. After sIPTW analysis, the ICU mortality was significantly lower in the early group than the control group (27.7% vs. 63.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001). Weighted multivariable analysis showed that early CRRT initiation was a protective factor for the risk of ICU mortality (OR 0.149; 95% CI 0.051"“0.434; p"‰<"‰0.001). The ICU mortality was not different between the accelerated- and standard-strategy group (52.5% vs. 52.9%, p"‰="‰0.970). Early CRRT in the absence of AKI is suggested for hemodynamically unstable patients with severe sepsis and septic shock combined with LV dysfunction since it benefits survival outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Differences in complication patterns in subgroups of type 2 diabetes according to insulin resistance and beta-cell function

This study aimed to determine whether the patterns of diabetic complications differed when patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) were simply classified according to insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function. This observational study included 8861 patients with T2DM who underwent concurrent testing for fasting glucose, fasting insulin, and one or more diabetic complications. We categorized the patients into four groups according to insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function. Compared with the reference group (mild insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction), the "severe beta-cell dysfunction" group had lower odds of chronic kidney disease [adjusted odds ratios (aOR) 0.611]. The "severe insulin resistance" group had higher odds of carotid artery plaque presence (aOR 1.238). The "severe insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction" group had significantly higher odds of large fiber neuropathy (aOR 1.397, all p"‰<"‰0.05). After a median of five years of follow-up, this group distinction did not lead to a difference in risk of new diabetic retinopathy or chronic kidney disease. In addition, there was no significant difference among the groups in plaque progression risk over 8"“10Â years in the longitudinal follow-up analysis. The patterns of complications differ when patients with T2DM are classified according to insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction. However, there were no differences in the risk of developing new complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Relationship between renal and liver function with diabetic retinopathy in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a study based on cross-sectional data

This study aims to explore the relationship between abnormal renal- and liver-function and diabetic retinopathy (DR) in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). A total of 994 T2DM patients who received inpatient treatment in the Endocrinology Department of Henan Province People's Hospital were included in the study. Logistic regression was performed to identify the relationship between abnormal renal and liver function with DR. Receiver operator characteristic analysis was performed to explore the efficacy of risk factors in predicting DR. Higher urine albumin [OR(95%CI)"‰="‰3.344(1.921"“5.822), P"‰<"‰0.001] and urine albumin/creatinine ratio [OR (95%CI)"‰="‰2.901(1.911"“5.822), P"‰<"‰0.001] were closely related to the occurrence of DR. People with low TP had a 1.624-times higher risk (95%CI: 1.008"“2.617) of developing DR than those with normal total protein (P"‰="‰0.046). The more risk factors that are present, the greater the risk of DR. For every one-point incremental increase in the risk-factor score, the risk of DR increased by 31.0% (P"‰<"‰0.001). The area under receiver operating curve of risk-factor score was 0.839 (0.812, 0.866), with a sensitivity of 81.9% and a specificity of 74.8%. The risk of developing DR increased with an increased risk-factor score. These findings are potentially valuable for DR screening and early diagnosis in patients with T2DM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Transcranial stimulation lowers blood pressure in patients with resistant hypertension, study shows

Many research groups are trying to find non-pharmacological solutions to help control resistant hypertension, and transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) could be an option, according to a study recently reported in an article published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Resistant or refractory hypertension is high blood pressure that does not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New mapping technique helps scientists run circles around cancer by revealing roots of esophagus and stomach cancers

Rampant inflammation has long been linked to cancer but exactly how it pushes healthy cells to transform into malignant ones has remained a mystery. Now, scientists at Van Andel Institute have found one culprit behind this connection: oxidative stress, a process that disrupts the genetic code by damaging DNA. The findings, published in Science Advances, provide crucial new insights into the roles of inflammation and oxidative stress in certain cancers and offers new opportunities for potential prevention strategies.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy