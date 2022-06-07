Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives hosts 16th annual Diversity Achievement Awards
MURRAY - Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership and Inclusive Excellence (OMI) held the 16th annual Diversity Achievement Awards on April 30. This event recognizes the academic, leadership and diversity achievements of graduate and undergraduate underrepresented minority (URM) students, student organizations and student leaders who support diversity, equity...www.murrayledger.com
Comments / 0