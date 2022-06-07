Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives hosts 16th annual Diversity Achievement Awards

MURRAY – While the recent damp weather has kept early June from being scorching hot so far, people in western Kentucky can expect that to change after this week. While Tuesday’s high was in the upper 80s and the air was quite humid because of a Monday night thunderstorm, the temperature is expected to mostly stay in the 70s for the rest of this week, with thunderstorms possible today and Friday. However, by Sunday, the National Weather Service is predicting the high to be back in the 80s, and it is expected to climb into the 90s by the middle of next week.

