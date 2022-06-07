ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives hosts 16th annual Diversity Achievement Awards

By Special to the Ledger
Murray Ledger & Times
 2 days ago

MURRAY - Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership and Inclusive Excellence (OMI) held the 16th annual Diversity Achievement Awards on April 30. This event recognizes the academic, leadership and diversity achievements of graduate and undergraduate underrepresented minority (URM) students, student organizations and student leaders who support diversity, equity...

www.murrayledger.com

Murray Ledger & Times

Regents extend Jackson’s contract through 2026

MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents unanimously voted Friday to extend President Bob Jackson’s contract by one year, with the contract now expiring June 30, 2026. Outgoing Board Chair Eric Crigler read from a letter signed by himself and Vice Chair Don Tharpe recommending a...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MCC Chamber announces Leadership Initiative for Teachers class

MURRAY - The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2022 class of the Leadership Initiative for Teachers program. The Leadership Initiative for Teachers (LIFT) program began last year in 2021. It is a workforce initiative of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. LIFT is designed to spark innovative thinking and discussions between our community educators and business leaders. This experience will allow educators to make classroom activities and discussion more relevant to the needs of students and better prepare them for emerging business demands.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Music Teachers Association hosts 48th annual piano event

MURRAY - Eighteen area piano students participated in the annual Student Workshop and Studio Festival hosted by Murray Music Teachers Association (MMTA) at Murray State on April 23. Both groups of students, the Student Workshop students in grades 1-6, and the Studio Festival students in grades 7-12, performed memorized repertoire for adjudicators Dr. Matthew Gianforte, professor and Marie Taylor, professor emerita, both of Murray State University. Each student received a sheet of constructive comments from each adjudicator highlighting the student’s strengths and also indicating attainable improvements which the student could make.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers’ Pennington named Olerud Two-Way Player of Year finalist

MURRAY — Murray State’s Jacob Pennington has been recognized by the College Baseball Foundation as a finalist for the 2022 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award. Pennington is one of five finalists for the award with Devin Ortiz (Virginia), Jordan Hamberg (Coppin State), Cameron Jones (Georgia) and Paul Skenes (Air Force).
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Foust joins women’s basketball staff at MAC rep Buffalo

BUFFALO —After one season with the Murray State women’s basketball staff, former Murray High Head Coach Wyatt Foust has headed north. Several weeks ago, Foust, who served as director of basketball operations under Head Coach Rechelle Turner at Murray State this past season, was introduced as the new recruiting coordinator/assistant coach at the University of Buffalo a member of the Mid-American Conference. Foust is one of several hires for new UB Head Coach Becky Burke, a former standout at Louisville.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Bassett says he’s excited about taking over Murray High volleyball program

MURRAY — Murray High’s new head volleyball coach is carrying an extensive background into the position. Al Bassett, who is concluding a 28-year career in the Army with the rank of major, was named head coach last week. He is replacing Jennifer Westbrook, who resigned at the end of last season, her third as head coach. The Lady Tigers ended with a 9-12 record, having played eventual 4th District champion Marshall County to a respectable 25-16, 25-10, 25-20 score.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

2022 Murray Pride Festival kicks off Friday

MURRAY – A weekend of family-friendly events are planned as part of this year’s Murray Pride Festival. This year organizers have put together a three-day festival that features activities for different age groups with events scheduled in venues around town. “I think a lot of people when they...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MPD’s Deese, Webb graduate from DOCJT

MURRAY – The Murray Police Department has announced the graduation of Officer Griffin Deese and Officer Nathan Webb. Deese and Webb were sworn in by Murray Mayor Bob Rogers on Dec. 21, 2021, and began the academy at DOCJT (Department of Criminal Justice Training) on Jan 2, 2022. They graduated May 19 after spending 20 weeks In Richmond, and both officers are now in the field training process. They are expected to complete this training by the end of July 2022.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook, June 8, 2022

A Cash Family Benefit will be at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Kentucky Opry in Benton. Admission is $20. Live music, food, drinks and prize drawings featuring items donated from local business will be included. This is a benefit for the family of the late Jody Cash, Calloway County Chief Deputy. The public is invited to attend.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Cancer Care: Community Art Contest

MURRAY - The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is giving residents the opportunity to display their art. MCCH will unveil its new cancer center in late Spring 2023, and are looking for art to display on the walls. The competition is open to all artists 18 or older. All entries must be...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 9, 2022

Denola Walker, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky. She was born Jan. 23, 1921, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd Walker and Lela Colson Walker. She was a homemaker, retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Cafeteria, and was the oldest member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

COVID-19 on the rise in Calloway: 86 new cases last week

MURRAY – For the first time since February, Calloway County has reported more than 80 new cases of COVID-19 in a week. The county ranked 19th in the commonwealth for new cases last week with 86, according to the KY COVID-19 Weekly Report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday. Among Purchase Area counties, Calloway was second only to McCracken for cases reported.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Busy Saturday planned in Hazel

HAZEL – The annual Hazel Day Celebration isn’t until the fall, but the city will be unusually busy this weekend when it hosts a car show, a veterans recognition event and a gospel music concert. Hazel City Clerk Alli Robertson said Saturday will be full of fun events...
HAZEL, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Conquer Chiari Walk to be held in September

MURRAY - The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is being held Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Offered will be a run, walk or roll 3K. The 3K walk is where almost anything goes. Aside from running or...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCHD: Time to consider masking up again

MURRAY – In response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in Calloway County, the Calloway County Health Department has recommended that people consider wearing a mask in indoor, public spaces. The advice comes in spite of the fact that the most recent COVID Community Levels Map published by the Centers...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Garland: Calloway OD deaths increased by 2 in 2021

MURRAY – Recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows drug overdose deaths in Kentucky increased by about 13.55% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and the Calloway County coroner said that rate was even higher locally, with deaths rising by one-third over 2020’s total.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MFD fights particularly difficult fire

MURRAY – The Murray Fire Department received a call about a residential structure fire at 1203 Crestwood Drive at approximately 12:37 a.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the initial units found heavy fire conditions in the attic space upon arrival. Firemen initiated an interior fire attack and attempted to access the attic space from inside the residence, through the ceiling.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Arrests made in pedestrian hit and run

MURRAY - The Murray Police Department said Wednesday it has arrested and charged three individuals in connection to a Saturday night hit-and-run on 16th Street. MPD said officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday on South 16th Street near Johnson Boulevard. Officers discovered a male in the roadway with serious injuries, and the victim was transported by Murray-Calloway EMS before being airlifted by helicopter for further treatment.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Holland: Cooler June temps near an end

MURRAY – While the recent damp weather has kept early June from being scorching hot so far, people in western Kentucky can expect that to change after this week. While Tuesday’s high was in the upper 80s and the air was quite humid because of a Monday night thunderstorm, the temperature is expected to mostly stay in the 70s for the rest of this week, with thunderstorms possible today and Friday. However, by Sunday, the National Weather Service is predicting the high to be back in the 80s, and it is expected to climb into the 90s by the middle of next week.
MURRAY, KY

