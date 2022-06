In the event you missed it over the weekend, OSU baseball had a wild few days at the Stillwater Regional. It led by five runs (twice!) over Arkansas on Saturday, only to lose 20-12. It then followed that up by a 29-15 win over Missouri State (after trailing 12-0!) and a 14-10 win over Arkansas (both on Sunday) in what turned out to be a marathon of madness at O’Brate Stadium.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO