San Rafael police ID victim in fatal Canal District shooting

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SAN RAFAEL (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in San Rafael have released the name of a man who was fatally shot on Saturday night.

Erick Boliver Mendez Vasquez, 33, from San Rafael, was killed in the Canal neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight by a caller who said that a man had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Officers found Vasquez and he was taken by San Rafael firefighters to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at https://www.srpd.org/tips .

