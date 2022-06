A popular crypto analyst says he does not see Bitcoin (BTC) triggering another meltdown amid fears that stocks, as well as the cryptocurrency markets, could continue to drop. In a new strategy session, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 440,000 YouTube subscribers that there is a limit to how far Bitcoin could fall because many people who missed out on previous BTC rallies are ready to jump in below the $30,000 level.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO