Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania governor tests positive for coronavirus

6abc Action News
 2 days ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The 73-year-old governor said in the tweet he has mild symptoms. He said he tested positive in the evening.

"I'm grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf said in his tweet.

Wolf, a Democrat, said he will be following the CDC's guidance to isolate at home.

Wolf tested positive for the virus in December 2020 as well. He was asymptomatic at the time, according to his office.

Comments

Jacqueline Lockard
1d ago

he keeps saying the ppl in pa will get a 2000.00 ck and nothing it all gos to the ppl that are rich I'm on ssi I only get 800 a month I'm going to be in the st with other ppl very soon maby before winter.so I wish he would do like he said he's going to do give money to the ppl that need it most.so at least I'll get thew another winter till 2023

Penny Irvin
2d ago

Hows that vax n booster booster working for ya. Time for another booster isn’t it

Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Will Provide Food Assistance To Children Throughout Summer

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) released a list of summer food assistance programs and summer options available for students, seniors, and caretakers. According to Feeding America, 383,500 children, or 14.6% of children in Pennsylvania, face food shortages. The situation often becomes more difficult while students who participate in free or discounted lunch programs are away from school. Pennsylvania offers several programs to assist students during the summer months.
BBC

Trump-backed celebrity doctor wins Pennsylvania Senate primary

Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz will run as the next Republican senator for Pennsylvania after his opponent conceded the race. Former hedge fund executive David McCormick said he could not make up the wafer-thin deficit in the recount from last month's cliff-hanger vote. Fewer than 1,000 ballots out of 1.34m...
