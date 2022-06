Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese said his administration has flagged a “chaffing” incident in which a Chinese fighter aircraft intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane.Mr Albanese said his country — one of the four members of the Quad grouping with the US, Japan and India that seeks to counter China — was concerned about the interception that reportedly took place on 26 May and added that he had pointed out the issue to Beijing through “appropriate channels”.The dangerous manoeuvre by the Chinese jet in the South China Sea region posed a safety threat to the Australian aircraft and its...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO