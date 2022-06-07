ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M set to name Trisha Ford new softball coach

By Joey Ickes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

According to a report by rounding third softball the Aggies have found their replacement for Jo Evans as their head softball coach. Trisha Ford, who has spent the last 6 years as the head coach of the Lady Sun Devils of Arizona State University has agreed to join the Aggies in the same role.

In her 6 years at ASU, Ford’s teams won 212 games, and made 5 post-season appearances (the Covid shortened 2020 season the only exception), including one Women’s College World Series birth in 2018, and a PAC-12 championship and Super Regionals appearance in 2022.

The Aggies will look to Ford to replace Evans who spent 26 seasons at the helm of the Aggies softball program, and hope to catch magic for a second time on a diamond, after nabbing Jim Schlossnagle to replace longtime head baseball coach Rob Childress after the 2021 season.

