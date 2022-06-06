Guide: Wedding Expos around the Tri-state area

Are you getting married? Check out these bridal showcases to help you plan while meeting various vendors, food and drink tastings and tons of prizes. Make sure to check each bridal showcase as some ask for RSVPs and online registrations.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Bridal Expos in Connecticut

Rustic Wedding Expo

Sept. 18

Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Angel & Anchor Farm

41 Newport Road, Sterling

Price: Register online for free tickets

Connecticut Wedding Expo

Oct. 2

Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn

Glastonbury

Price: Register online for free tickets

Spellbound Masquerade Ball and Wedding Expo

Oct. 30

Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Hope Lodge Venue

Mossup

Price: Register online for free tickets

Connecticut Bridal & Wedding Expo

Nov. 6

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hartford XL Center

1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford

Price: Free online, $10 at the door

Hartford Wedding and Bridal Expo

March 26, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hartford XL Center

1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford

Phone: (860) 365-5678

Price: $8

Connecticut Bridal & Wedding Expo

April 23, 2023

Time: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bobby Valentine’s Sports Academy

4 Largo Drive, Stamford

Price: Free with online registration; $10 at the door

Bridal Expos in the Hudson Valley

Beacon Wedding Show

Aug. 17

Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Landmark

139 Main St., Beacon

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show

Sept. 21

Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Falkirk Estate and Country Club

206 Smith Clove Road, Central Valley

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show

Nov. 13

Time: 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Arrow Park

1061 Orange Turnpike, Monroe

Hudson River Bridal Show

Jan. 13, 2023

Time: 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Hudson River Venue

4 Chelsea View Terrace, Newburgh

Bridal Expos on Long Island

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases

June 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Garden City Hotel

45 7th St., Garden City

LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280

Price: Free

Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases

June 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wind Watch Golf & Country Club

1715 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge

LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280

Price: Free

Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases

June 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hilton Long Island/Huntington

598 Broadhollow Road, Melville

LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280

Price: Free

Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available

Nassau County Wedding Expo

July 18

Time: 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Hofstra University

Sondra and David Mack Student Center, Hempstead

Price: Free

New York Bridal & Wedding Expo

Jan. 14 & 15, 2023

Time: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale

Price: Free with online registration; $10 at the door

Bridal Expos Around New Jersey

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show

June 22

Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Hilton Hotel (Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands NJ)

650 Terrace Ave., Hasbrouck Heights

Monmouth County Bridal Show

June 29

Time: 6:45 p.m.-9 p.m.

Jumping Brook Country Club

210 Jumping Brook Road, Tinton Falls

Price: Free

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show

July 13

Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Inn at Millrace Pond

313 Johnsonburg Road, Hope

NJ’s Largest Summer Wedding Expo

July 14

Time: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

MetLife Stadium

1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford

Price: Free

Jersey Shore Summer Wedding Expo

July 20

Time: TBD

Ocean Place Resort & Spa

1 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch

Price: Free

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show

July 27

Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

10PRL

515 Bath Ave., 2nd Floor, Long Branch

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show

Aug. 18, Oct. 26

Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Clarion Hotel and Conference Center

815 Route 37, Toms River

Bridal Showcase/Wedding Expo Cherry Hill Mall

Sept. 18

Time: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Mall

2000 New Jersey Route 38, Cherry Hill

Price: Free

Calandra’s Bridal & Special Events Show

Sept. 28

Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Best Western Plus Fairfield Executive Inn Hotel

216 Route 46 East, Fairfield

NJ Convention & Expo Center Wedding Expo

Oct. 16

Time: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

The New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison

Price: Free

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show

Oct. 19

Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Conservatory at the Sussex Fairgrounds

37 Plains Road, Augusta

New Jersey Bridal & Wedding Expo

Jan. 7 & 8, 2023

Time: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Meadowlands Expo Center

355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

Price: Free with online registration; $10 at the door

Bridal Expos Around New York City

Wedding Salon Fall Showcase

Nov. 14

Time: 4 p.m.-7:30 pm.

Stewart Hotel

371 7th Ave., New York

Wedding Salon Phone: (212) 631-7777

Price: General Admission (Admits Two): $55

VIP (Admits Two): $75

PAST EVENTS

CONNECTICUT

The Bridal Fete

May 1

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.|

The Pavilions at Penfield Beach

323 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield

Price: $5 pre-register online; $8 at the door

Rustic Wedding Expo

May 25

Time: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Holiday Hill Barn and Tent Venue

41 Chaffeeville Road, Mansfield

Price: Register online for free tickets

Connecticut Bridal & Wedding Expo

June 5

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hartford XL Center

1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford

Price: Free online, $10 at the door

HUDSON VALLEY

Wedding Crashers Wedding Fair

June 5

Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basilica Hudson

110 South Front St., Hudson

Price: $15/individual; $20/couple - advanced; $20/individual; $25/couple - day of

LONG ISLAND

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases

April 27, May 25

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Willow Creek Golf & Country Club

1 Clubhouse Drive, Mount Sinai

LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280

Price: Free

Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases

May 23

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Garden City Hotel

45 7th St., Garden City

LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280

Price: Free

Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases

May 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hilton Long Island/Huntington

598 Broadhollow Road, Melville

LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280

Price: Free

Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available

NEW JERSEY

The Club at Picatinny - Elegant Bridal Show

May 1

Time: 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Club at Picatinny

121 Buffington Road, Picatinny Arsenal, Dover

Born to Run - Elegant Bridal Show

May 1

Time: 1 p .m.-4 p.m.

Born to Run

129 Mountain Top Road, Glen Gardner

Bridal Showcase/Wedding Expo The Merion

May 11

Time: 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Merion

1301 Route 130, Cinnaminson

Price: Wedding couple free; guest $5

NEW YORK CITY

Boss Lady Bridal Expos

May 11

Time: 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Eastwood Manor

3371 Eastchester Road, Bronx

Boss Baby Bridal Expo Phone: (845) 500-1133

Price: Free

Boss Lady Bridal Expos

June 1

Time: 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Maestro’s Caterers

1703 Bronxdale Ave., Bronx

Boss Baby Bridal Expo Phone: (845) 500-1133

Price: Free

