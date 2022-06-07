Rachel Powell asks judge for ankle monitor to be removed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Mercer County woman accused of taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot has asked a federal judge to lift home detention orders as she awaits trial, according to the Post-Gazette.

Rachel Powell is accused of taking part in the riot and directing rioters with a bullhorn.

Powell has been free on home detention as she awaits a trial on federal charges, but now she and her lawyer argue the orders are burdensome, hurting both her family and work obligations.

Federal prosecutors allege Powell is a flight risk.