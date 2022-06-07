ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Powell asks judge for ankle monitor to be removed

 2 days ago

Rachel Powell has asked judge for ankle monitor to be removed 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Mercer County woman accused of taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot has asked a federal judge to lift home detention orders as she awaits trial, according to the Post-Gazette.

Rachel Powell is accused of taking part in the riot and directing rioters with a bullhorn.

Powell has been free on home detention as she awaits a trial on federal charges, but now she and her lawyer argue the orders are burdensome, hurting both her family and work obligations.

Federal prosecutors allege Powell is a flight risk.

Comments / 14

Dar Costantino
2d ago

she should have thought about that before she stormed the capital and tried to attack the members of congress like the rest of them! YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!! LMAO I HOPE THEY THROW THE BOOK AT HER AND GIVE HER JAIL TIME LOTS OF ITLIKE SHE DESERVES CHOOCH!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(3)
5
Mary Beth Swanstrom
2d ago

just think she should of ran someone over and with the DA they would of just got a warning. plus she's the wrong color to get a warning

Reply
2
CBS Pittsburgh

Greg Brown: Alford plea frees suspect in 1995 blaze that killed 3 firefighters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who spent nearly 20 years in prison for arson in the deaths of three Pittsburgh firefighters 27 years ago is free after entering a plea in which he maintains he did not set the fire.KDKA-TV was the only television station in the courtroom Wednesday, and the only one to speak with defendant Greg Brown as he was leaving the courthouse."The whole case was a lie," Brown said as he walked out of federal court, pleading guilty to the arson but maintaining his innocence.Did he set the fire that killed three Pittsburgh firefighters 27 years ago...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Rep. Matt Dowling enters treatment to 'address any possible alcohol issues'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown said he has entered treatment to "address any possible alcohol issues."In a statement released Tuesday, Dowling — who was involved in a DUI crash last weekend — said he's been dealing with the fallout from another car crash last fall. He said the injuries were "life changing.""Since that accident, I have struggled with the trauma that occurred — both physical and mental. Unfortunately, this struggle has manifested itself in disappointing behavior that I have faced in the past with respect to alcohol, and that came to a head in an auto accident on June 4, 2022."Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties. Pa. State Police say that charges are pending for Dowling based on the results of the investigation. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Police and mayoral departures show public services needs

That’s what Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert told WESA in July 2021. He was talking about how his officers were retiring, resigning or otherwise leaving their jobs. He attributed it largely to taking other law enforcement jobs. On May 27, Schubert announced he was leaving the Pittsburgh Bureau of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles officer remains on job following profanity-laced tirade caught on video

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The officer seen in a video launching into a profanity-laced tirade after a woman allegedly struck his car told his side of the story to officials in North Versailles on Wednesday. The officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, met with two township commissioners and the police chief just a day after KDKA-TV was first to publish video from his confrontation with the woman. The woman is accused of crashing into the back of his personal car that his daughter's grandmother was driving on Sunday evening. The officer told township leaders he was waiting for her to...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DA may be forced to investigate complaints against Peduto regarding gun legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Commonwealth Court decision has opened the door for private criminal complaints to be investigated against former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and members of City Council.The complaints were in response to the city passing legislation on guns after the Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy. The private criminal complaints were never investigated by Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, but the Commonwealth Court said he must investigate to determine if charges should be filed. City leaders have been fighting for gun legislation since the 2018 tragedy. Their gun legislation immediately led to lawsuits and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert joining FBI after retirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Retiring Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert is joining the FBI. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Schubert told his staff he'd be taking a position at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services headquarters in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Schubert announced his retirement at the end of May, with his last day scheduled for July 1. In his 29 years with the bureau, he served as a patrolman, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, assistant chief and acting chief before being named chief in 2017.Since Gainey became mayor, many had questioned whether Schubert would stay on as chief. Gainey ran on a platform of police reform, and his transition report had called for new leadership in the police bureau. Tom Stangrecki will become the interim police chief on July 2.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

“Pink Hat Lady” From Mercer Wants Relaxed Home Confinement Measures

A woman known as the “pink hat lady” from the January 6th riot is now asking a federal court to remove her ankle monitor. However, prosecutors say Rachel Powell of Mercer County smashed her way into the Capitol Building that day and believe she needs to be continually monitored during her trial.
MERCER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh woman arrested for trespassing at SpaceX's Texas facility and asking to speak to Elon Musk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is in a Texas jail after investigators said they found her looking for Elon Musk at his SpaceX Stargate facility in Brownsville, Texas.KDKA-TV spoke to the father of 20-year-old Nivea Rose Parker outside his apartment on the North Side on Tuesday. He said he had no idea she was going to do this or why."I thought we raised her better than this," Parker's father Gene said. Gene added it's been at least a month since he's talked to his daughter. "She keeps in touch once in a while, but she left and moved on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
