ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

UNL School of Computing Senior Design Program: Student-Industry Engagement for Innovation & Talent

unl.edu
 2 days ago

Join us for an interactive webinar on Senior Design, Tuesday, June 7...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
unl.edu

Krehbiel offers update on meat science technology, innovation center project

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is developing the Nebraska Meat Science Technology and Innovation Center to strengthen and support the state’s livestock producers and processors. The center will provide an array of workforce development opportunities, technical assistance and hands-on training to promote best-in-class practices across a wide range of important areas, including animal welfare, food safety, occupational safety and health, worker force training, and sustainability.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

An Improvised Design & Data Analysis Workshop

A Workshop on Experimental Design & Data Analysis: Improvised! As inspired by Sonny Rollins! An opportunity to extend your knowledge of experimental design and data analysis of field research in an impromptu setting. Students and faculty have expressed desire of a learning event during which they can extend their knowledge...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Heyen builds culture through Clifton Strengths Program

Editor’s Note — This Q&A is part of a weekly conversation series that is celebrating Pride Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature Huskers who are making impacts on campus and look to maintain that momentum in future careers. For this...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Arts and Sciences receives $1M gift to expand student success

Thatcher and Shannon Davis have made a gift commitment of $1 million to the University of Nebraska Foundation to support the University of Nebraska‒Lincoln’s College of Arts and Sciences and its plans for an Experiential Learning and Career Development Center. Aims for the new center come from the college’s strategic plan, with goals that include improving graduation rates and career readiness at the university and within the college.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
unl.edu

Office Hours with NBDC

Staff from the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) will hold office hours at Nebraska Innovation Campus on the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the 1st floor link. NBDC helps strengthen Nebraska businesses for a healthy economy and prosperous communities. Certified consultants provide confidential,...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Nebraska U hosts international Fulbright scholars for degree prep

This summer, Nebraska’s Programs in English as a Second Language will host up to 25 international scholars as they prepare to begin their academic degree programs through the Fulbright English for Graduate Studies Program. The pre-academic program, administered by the Institute of International Education, is sponsored by the U.S....
NEBRASKA STATE
unl.edu

Meal Kit Monday

Available on select Mondays each month at the Rec & Wellness Center, the Meal Kit Monday packages include ingredients and a recipe card to prepare a full meal in less than an hour and serve up to four individuals. The $15 pre-packed kits make mealtime easier for students and members of the campus community.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Shoemaker Publishes Essay in Michigan Law Review

Professor Jessica Shoemaker published The Truth About Property in the Michigan Law Review. The essay reviews Gregory Ablavsky’s Federal Ground: Governing Property and Violence in the First U.S. Territories (Oxford University Press, 2021), which explores the origins of the modern American property system and federal jurisdiction and sovereignty more generally.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Unl#Senior Design
unl.edu

Piper Hall demo, Vine Street closure mark busy summer construction season

More than 50 campus construction projects are in progress and 400-plus are in various stages of completion as summer construction commences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. “The driver behind a lot of the projects we have going on is to support spaces to teach, learn and research,” said Brooke...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Sundering Microcosm, An Art Exhibition

Sundering Microcosm is a collection of selected works from Omaha based artist, Jave Yoshimoto. The mix of works include screen printed pieces, as well as laser cut relief sculptures built at Nebraska Innovation Studio. The works displayed focus on stories gathered from his travels across the country and internationally, based on manmade and natural disasters, as well as humanitarian issues based on his encounters with international refugees in Greece, as well as the volunteers he had worked with at Lighthouse Relief, a Swedish non-profit organization focused on providing dignified humanitarian relief, and his observations of the effect of the pandemic on our daily lives.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

UNL GARDENS FIRST TUESDAYS WALKING TOURS

A beautiful way to learn. Directions: Meet at the Arboretum Gazebo, one block east of the Dairy Store on East Campus. There will be some construction in the arboretum this season so be sure to pay attention to the meeting place (We may meet at Perin Porch some months. Check the UNL Gardens Facebook page and website.)
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Pop-Up Lunches at The Mill Coffee & Bistro

Join us on Thursdays in June for a pop-up lunch at The Mill Coffee & Bistro at Nebraska Innovation Campus!. Chef Adam will fire up the grill at 11 a.m. to serve fresh and yummy lunch options! Gluten-free and vegetarian options will also be available. Lunch Specials - $12. June...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
unl.edu

Quilt Museum auction to benefit Ukraine disaster relief

The International Quilt Museum is holding a sunflower mini-quilt fundraiser to benefit disaster relief in Ukraine. The event will include more than 200 donated quilts to be sold via an online auction between 6 a.m. June 8 and 6 p.m. June 10. Project partners include the Lincoln Rotary Club No. 14 and Friends of the International Quilt Museum.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy