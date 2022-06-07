Woman charged with shooting that damaged SUV on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A license plate reader helped Illinois state police track down a woman suspected in a shooting on the Kennedy Expressway in broad daylight.

Brandi Jolivet, 42, of Chicago, is charged with attempted murder in the shooting this past Friday .

Illinois State Police were called for the gunfire in the outbound lanes at 2:20 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported, but a huge bullet hole was seen just beneath the windshield wiper of a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.

The 55-year-old man driving the car was not injured.

Bond for Jolivet has been set for $100,000.