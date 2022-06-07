ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

UNL GARDENS FIRST TUESDAYS WALKING TOURS

unl.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful way to learn. Directions: Meet at the Arboretum Gazebo, one block east of the Dairy Store on East Campus. There will be some construction in the arboretum this season so be sure to...

events.unl.edu

unl.edu

Pop-Up Lunches at The Mill Coffee & Bistro

Join us on Thursdays in June for a pop-up lunch at The Mill Coffee & Bistro at Nebraska Innovation Campus!. Chef Adam will fire up the grill at 11 a.m. to serve fresh and yummy lunch options! Gluten-free and vegetarian options will also be available. Lunch Specials - $12. June...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Meal Kit Monday

Available on select Mondays each month at the Rec & Wellness Center, the Meal Kit Monday packages include ingredients and a recipe card to prepare a full meal in less than an hour and serve up to four individuals. The $15 pre-packed kits make mealtime easier for students and members of the campus community.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

21 things to do in Nebraska this weekend

Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
unl.edu

Sundering Microcosm, An Art Exhibition

Sundering Microcosm is a collection of selected works from Omaha based artist, Jave Yoshimoto. The mix of works include screen printed pieces, as well as laser cut relief sculptures built at Nebraska Innovation Studio. The works displayed focus on stories gathered from his travels across the country and internationally, based on manmade and natural disasters, as well as humanitarian issues based on his encounters with international refugees in Greece, as well as the volunteers he had worked with at Lighthouse Relief, a Swedish non-profit organization focused on providing dignified humanitarian relief, and his observations of the effect of the pandemic on our daily lives.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City Cats reports on half of first year

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Cats Trap Neuter and Return program gave an update to the city council on Tuesday. In 2021, the city provided $2,500 for spay and neuter reimbursement and Nebraska City Cats reports 35 cats through May. This leaves $1,510 available through the financial year that ends this fall.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island's IHOP now open; wild turkey one of first patrons

A wild turkey, apparently in the mood for pancakes, showed up for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at Grand Island’s new IHOP. The turkey wandered onto the scene, surprising the folks gathered in front of the restaurant. Maybe he heard it was the International House of Poultry. The bird soon wandered away, perhapsy frightened by the sight of the giant scissors used for the ribbon-cutting.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

New course opening at Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new course at the Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln is being unveiled on Wednesday. This will be the third course at the mini-golf center near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road. They have titled it, “The Backwoods at Adventure Golf.”. Co-owner Dylan Bohlke...
LINCOLN, NE
cityoflavista.org

Free Ice Cream on Saturday, June 11

Summer is here, so let’s celebrate with free ice cream! Come to one of the four locations on Saturday, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. and enjoy one free treat per person present. Bring your neighbors and say hi to your City Council member and City staff!
LA VISTA, NE
KSNB Local4

GI Area Habitat for Humanity holds first ‘Rock the Block’

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Despite the rain showers Sunday afternoon, the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity pushed through their first ever ‘Rock the Block.’. The inaugural event was held in the Habitat subdivision on Nelson Lane as a way to thank their homebuyers, volunteers and supporters for all their help to the nonprofit the during the past thirty years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

WATCH: Hailstone shatters Hastings family’s door

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A family in Hastings saw their door shattered by hail during the severe storms that swept through central Nebraska Tuesday night. When the hail started to fall at the Itzen household, wife and mother Whitney and her husband, Brian, went to take a video of the hail stones. That’s when one came crashing through their glass storm door, leaving it shattered -- including and a pane of their interior door.
HASTINGS, NE
unl.edu

Heyen builds culture through Clifton Strengths Program

Editor’s Note — This Q&A is part of a weekly conversation series that is celebrating Pride Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature Huskers who are making impacts on campus and look to maintain that momentum in future careers. For this...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Storms bring hail, rain to eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather arrived in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night, bringing hail and rain. More than 100 storm reports were made statewide on Tuesday. The vast majority were for hail. In Lincoln, trees and power lines were downed by high winds. A 71 mph wind gust...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln native returns to Nebraska as part of Broadway's 'Anastasia' tour

OMAHA -- Lincoln native Harrison Drake has been living life on the road. The 28-year-old holds a degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but has spent much of his career as an actor, traveling for Broadway tours and in cruise ship performances. He returns to Nebraska this week with the Broadway national tour of “Anastasia,” which opens Tuesday at the Orpheum Theater.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Office Hours with NBDC

Staff from the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) will hold office hours at Nebraska Innovation Campus on the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the 1st floor link. NBDC helps strengthen Nebraska businesses for a healthy economy and prosperous communities. Certified consultants provide confidential,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos, videos: Hail storm hits Omaha

How bad was the storm in your neck of the woods? See photos and videos of the hail in Omaha. Share your photos from Nebraska our photo sharing upload site.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking later this summer, for new Beatrice elementary facility

BEATRICE – Beatrice Public Schools will soon finalize the last details of financing a new preschool and elementary building in the east part of the city, north of Beatrice High School. The facility will be constructed on the north one-third of a 92-acre site the school district has owned.
BEATRICE, NE

