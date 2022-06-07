ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wolves up 2-0 in AHL Western Conference Finals after beating Stockton again

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087anP_0g2iC9FY00

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves have taken a 2-0 lead on the Stockton Heat in the AHL Western Conference Finals.

The Wolves and the Heat were tied at two when Josh Leivo scored a breakaway goal -- with 17.2 seconds left in the game. It was the game-winner.

"I had that breakaway in the second and went low-glove and he made a good save," Leivo was quoted on the Wolves website . "Coming down on (the next) one, I looked up and kind of saw the hole right side low-blocker. I was going to think 'deke,' but once I saw that I just released it and fortunate to go in."

Forwards Jack Drury and Noel Gunler also scored goals for the Wolves Monday night.

The Wolves won 3-2, and head to California for the next game on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Darnell Nurse reveals brutal injury he battled during Oilers’ playoff run

The Edmonton Oilers made an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals, but were unable to get past the Colorado Avalanche, who sent them home via a four-game sweep on Monday night. The Oilers fought hard but were simply outmatched by the Avs. It certainly didn’t help that some key Edmonton players were dealing with some pretty significant injuries. After the Oilers were eliminated, star defenseman Darnell Nurse was asked about his injury, and he indicated that he’d been playing with a torn hip flexor since the last week of the regular season, via Mark Spector.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Oilers star Connor McDavid reacts after getting swept by Avalanche in first Western Conference Finals

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid got his first taste of the Western Conference Finals this season, but his time there was short-lived thanks to a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. Mike Smith and the Oilers’ defense was no match for the Avalanche’s high-powered attack, which the Oilers’ own explosive offense wasn’t able to keep up with.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado Avalanche advance to first Stanley Cup Final since 2001

The Avalanche beat the Oilers, 6-5 in overtime, on Monday night in Edmonton to complete the sweep in the Western Conference Finals and advance to their first Stanley Cup in more than 20 years.Highlight: Artturi Lehkonen netted the OT game-winner, the second straight season he's scored the goal that sent his team to the final (Canadiens last year).Star of the night: 23-year-old Cale Makar (one goal, four assists) became the seventh defenseman in NHL history, and first since Al MacInnis in 1994, with five points in a playoff game.State of play: The Avalanche are the first team since the 2003...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Stockton, CA
Sports
City
Rosemont, CA
City
Rosemont, IL
City
Stockton, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Sports
NHL

How Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche were built

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 with a 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Monday. Two players who have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season...
NHL
markerzone.com

KEVIN WEEKES ON WHAT EVANDER KANE WANTS TO STAY IN EDMONTON, WHAT HE'LL TAKE ELSEWHERE

Despite the Edmonton Oilers recent sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, there's no question Evander Kane had a positive impact during his short time with the team. In 43 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, Kane notched 39 points (22G, 17A), and added another 17 points (13G, 4A) in 15 playoff games. Not only that, but Kane managed to keep a low profile after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks and signing with Edmonton, something he's had a major problem doing throughout his career. There's no question Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to keep Kane (he said as much himself), but it will reportedly come with the hefty price.
NHL
markerzone.com

WOLVES' ALEX LYON SETS UP NBA STYLE CHARGE TO DRAW PENALTY IN PLAYOFF GAME (VIDEO)

It's not often you see a play like this in an NHL game. During Wednesday night's AHL playoff matchup between the Chicago Wolves and Stockton Heat, Wolves' netminder Alex Lyon saw Martin Pospisil of the Heat attempting to cross the ice in front of him to get to an opponent. Lyon got to the edge of his crease and set up an NBA style pick so Pospisil really had no choice but to stop, or keep skating and hit him.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Drury
Person
Josh Leivo
Person
Noel Gunler
Yardbarker

Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Anton Strålman

In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes‘ 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll look at our first defenseman of the series, Anton Strålman . After manning the blue line for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers during his career, the veteran defenseman found himself in a trade to the Coyotes, along with defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Chicago

Sky lose to Mystics after beating them on Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 19 points, Natasha Cloud made two free throws with six seconds left and the Washington Mystics held off the Chicago Sky 84-82 on Wednesday night to avenge a loss Sunday.Washington closed the first half on an 11-3 run to take a 45-40 lead and extended it to 57-42 after scoring 12 of the opening 14 points of the third. But the Mystics were held to just 15 points in the fourth as Chicago battled back.Chicago's Candace Parker had a shot blocked but got her own rebound and converted a three-point play with 27.9 to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Chicago Wolves
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Joakim Kemell

The Detroit Red Wings will have a wide variety of top-end prospects available to them in this year’s draft as they look to pick one of their next franchise centerpieces at eighth overall. The 2022 NHL Draft is considered by many to be on the weaker side with a lack of a sure-fire superstar at the top of the draft like Connor McDavid (2015 Draft) or Connor Bedard (2023 Draft). However, the first round is quite deep, so there should be plenty of excellent prospects who slip all the way to the playoff teams at the bottom of the opening round.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Avalanche's Western Conference Final Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 after completing the sweep over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 Western Conference Final. The methodical effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed a 'next man up' mentality when the stakes were at the highest yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
26K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy