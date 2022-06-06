ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Defensive collapse costs Oklahoma State a shot at WCWS final in loss to Texas in NCAA softball tournament

By Scott Wright, Oklahoman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

An errantly thrown softball rolled helplessly through the outfield grass and with it went Oklahoma State’s pursuit of a program-defining moment.

A dazzling defensive team all season, the seventh-seeded Cowgirls committed two errors on one play, allowing three Texas runners to score, propelling the unseeded Longhorns to an unlikely 6-5 victory in a do-or-die Women’s College World Series semifinal game Monday night at Hall of Fame Stadium.

This marks the first Women's College World Series appearance for the Texas Longhorns.

OSU came into the day needing one win in two possible games to secure a spot in the WCWS championship series against Bedlam rival and top-seeded Oklahoma.

But the Cowgirls suffered a 5-0 loss to Texas in the first game of the evening , then let a 5-0 lead disappear over the final four innings of the second game to see their season end after a heartbreaking defensive collapse.

MORE: Softball home run queen Jocelyn Alo makes UCLA pay -- twice -- as Oklahoma reaches WCWS Final

WCWS: Game times, TV schedule, results for NCAA softball

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2f7H_0g2iC6bN00
Texas' JJ Smith celebrates after tagging a runner out against Oklahoma State. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman

OSU built a 5-0 lead with an RBI groundout by Chyenne Factor in the first inning, then two-run homers by Kiley Naomi and Karli Petty in the second and third innings, respectively.

Texas began its rally with a three-run homer from Courtney Day — her second in the two-game duel — in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 5-3.

Texas’ Jordyn Whitaker walked to begin the fifth inning, and Mia Scott reached with a one-out single. Bella Dayton roped a single to right field that was bobbled by OSU’s Karli Petty, allowing Whitaker to score. Petty’s throw to the infield was cut off by first baseman Hayley Busby, who threw toward second base, where Scott had drifted too far off the bag.

A good throw would’ve led to an out, but the throw was wide and bounced into center field. Scott scored from second and Dayton came all the way around from first to give Texas a 6-5 lead.

From there, OSU managed only one baserunner — Chelsea Alexander, who was wiped out by an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the fifth — while Texas ace pitcher Hailey Dolcini closed the door on the Cowgirls’ season.

Texas will face OU in the best-of-three championship series, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Defensive collapse costs Oklahoma State a shot at WCWS final in loss to Texas in NCAA softball tournament

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Arch Manning Had 'Great Visit' Over The Weekend

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to make an impression on five-star QB Arch Manning. 2023's top football prospect reportedly took his first official visit to Athens over the weekend and got the chance to sit down with Kirby Smart and several other Georgia staffers. “He had a great trip,” said Manning's...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Tennessee star threw up middle finger after delivering big hit

Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Baseball World Reacts To Brutal Runner Interference Call

A questionable call cost Maryland a run late in Monday's NCAA Tournament elimination game against Connecticut. During the top of the eighth inning, Maryland looked to cut the deficit to 10-9. While running out a ground ball, Chris Alleyne collided with UConn first baseman Ben Huber, who didn't hold onto the throw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former standout high school quarterback Aahric Whitehead was shot and killed in Indiana

Aahric Whitehead was a standout quarterback for Merryville High School in Indiana, and we are saddened to report that he died. Police Officers arrived to the 7200 block of Taft street following a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found two individuals injured by gunfire. One of those injured was Whitehead, who would later succumb to his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Texas Longhorns#State Of Oklahoma#Oklahoma State#Cowgirls#Hall Of Fame Stadium#Osu#Rbi#Chyenne Factor
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Staying In Draft: NBA World Reacts

One of Shaquille O'Neal's sons is potentially going to be picked in the 2022 NBA Draft. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, LSU junior Shareef O'Neal is eligible to be selected in this year's draft. There was a prior list of withdrawals that mistakingly included O'Neal but it was fixed.
NBA
The Spun

Tom Brady's Niece Goes Viral During College World Series

UCLA softball handed Oklahoma only its third loss of the season today, thanks in large part to Maya Brady. Brady, the niece of NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady, started in centerfield for the Bruins and blasted a pair of home runs in the 7-3 win over the Sooners in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky Player's Transfer Decision

On Monday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced that he's transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Brooks, a former five-star recruit, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew from the process in late May.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Juwan Howard’s Net Worth in 2022

Juwan Howard enjoyed a successful career during his 19 years in the NBA. With two championships and and an All-Star selection to boot, Howard made history as the first player in league history to sign a deal worth more than $100 million. Let’s dig into Juwan Howard’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

495K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy