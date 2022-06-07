“Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls”: Fathom Events.

June 9 & 22. All invited to get basic sewing help with their unfinished projects or learn how to use the AADL sewing machines. Bring your own sewing machine, if you wish. No experience necessary. Also, local crafter Amber Adams-Fall shows how to hand stitch an invisible hem (June 9) and sewing instructor Rae Hoekstra demonstrates how to stitch zig-zag seam finishes (June 22). 6 p.m., AADL Downtown Secret Lab, 343 S. Fifth Ave. Free. 327–4200.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO