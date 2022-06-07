Ann Arbor Camera Club.

June 9 & 23. Performances by up to 12 aspiring area stand-up comics. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:45), Comedy Showcase, 212 S. Fourth Ave. $5 in advance at aacomedy.com (recommended) and at the door. 996–9080.
June 9 & 22. All invited to get basic sewing help with their unfinished projects or learn how to use the AADL sewing machines. Bring your own sewing machine, if you wish. No experience necessary. Also, local crafter Amber Adams-Fall shows how to hand stitch an invisible hem (June 9) and sewing instructor Rae Hoekstra demonstrates how to stitch zig-zag seam finishes (June 22). 6 p.m., AADL Downtown Secret Lab, 343 S. Fifth Ave. Free. 327–4200.
Cadillac-bred, Nashville-based country-folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davis is known for her expressive and explosive voice and her eclectic repertoire, which includes folk, blues, country, and pop. She’s also collaborated with Lindsay Lou Rilko and May Erlewine in the critically acclaimed Sweet Water Warblers, producing a body of compelling original songs. BYOB and a chair. No tobacco products or pets. 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.), Rancho Tranquilico barn, 11300 Island Lake Rd., Dexter. Parking is in neighboring Ruhlig’s Country Market driveway. Full vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. $30 payable via PalPal.me/rachaeldavismusic. Preregistration required; space limited. blonik13@aol.com, 223–2321.
All invited to help maintain the public rain gardens and children’s wet meadow in Buhr Park by removing invasive plants, spreading mulch, and planting. Wear closed-toe shoes and bring water; tools, snacks, & know-how provided. 4–6 p.m., meet at the Buhr Pool parking lot, 2751 Packard St. Pre-registration required by emailing Rachel Leonard at leonardr@washtenaw.org before June 2.
Filmmaker Nate Thompson is working to turn the Stagecoach Stop in Irish Hills into a permanent home for Halloween fun. He was first introduced to the Stagecoach Stop when one of his movies, “The Dead Record,” was premiering, and someone told him about the space along US-12 in Onsted. He decided to check it out. When he saw it, he very quickly got the idea to make it a horror town.
Every Tues. Moderate-paced ride, 20 to 30 miles, along the less-traveled roads West and North of Chelsea. 6 p.m., sharp, meet at Aberdeen Bike and Outdoors, 1101 Main St., Chelsea. Start location occasionally changes see aabts.org. Free. 678-8297.
When we talk about a celebration of freedom and independence, the average American will think of July 4th and all things red, white, and blue. But what about red, black, and green Those are the colors of the Pan-African flag, most often seen during Black History Month and increasingly for Juneteenth.
A heartbroken family has spoken out about a missing memorial honoring their 20-year-old son and brother from Ypsilanti, killed in a crash eight years ago. A special bench and plaque were marked to remember him until recently.
This local ensemble sings a program to conclude their 35th anniversary season featuring performances by both a Performing Choir and a Preparatory Choir. Also a Food Drive collecting non-perishable food donations as well as monetary donations for Food Gatherers. 5 p.m., Concordia University Chapel, 4090 Geddes Rd. Free; donations welcome. 663-5377.
ANN ARBOR, MI - Eleven-year-old Mariel Gupta developed a love for art at a young age, so when she saw an opportunity to help other children discover that same passion, she jumped at it. Mariel has two ambitious older sisters who spent their teenage years establishing their own nonprofit, ByKids4Kids,...
Panel discussion with local farmers, chefs, and brewers about sustainable food and farming practices, followed by a food and drink tasting. 6–8 p.m. Bløm Meadworks, 100 S. Fourth Ave. Proof of vaccination required to sit indoors; outdoor seating available. Free. Space limited; reservations required at drinkblom.com/events/2022/a2zero-event. 548–9729.
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a profanity-laced voicemail was left with the Harper Woods School District in April. "I promise you that the neighbors across the street from your middle school are about done with the (expletive) parking on the opposite side of the no parking sign," the caller said. "You need to understand that your people are not exempt from this sign, and it’s posted everywhere. You need to get your (expletive) together and get the (expletive) out of my Harper Woods."
The Highland Park city council voted unanimously this week to request an outside investigation into the mayor and city attorney’s decision to seize a building in 2020 even though its owners were never charged with a crime.
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Laugh, pray and catch up during a two-day Juneteenth event behind Puffer Red’s shoe store in downtown Ypsilanti on June 18 and 19. Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a holiday in Washtenaw County by a Board of Commissioners resolution on June 2, 2021.
The Midwest Invitational Rodeo, featuring Black cowboys and cowgirls, will visit the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville on June 10-11, 2022. Ahead of the rodeo, “American Black Journal” guest host Trudy Gallant-Stokes sits down with Midwest Invitational Rodeo Founder Nicole Scott and rodeo athlete Staci Russell to explore the rich cultural history of the Black rodeo, a part of Black history that’s rarely told.
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – A 17-year-old student from Riverview is being treated for severe burns after he went to a market during his lunch break and a worker ignited the lighter fluid that was dripping out of his saturated backpack, officials said. Student burned during lunch break. Riverview police said...
This Tasty Tuesday, we’re having lunch at Lunch Wyandotte: A tiny sub shop that’s already a huge hit. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Lunch Wyandotte is located at 3050 Biddle Avenue in Downtown Wyandotte. The restaurant is...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Activists will walk past a Detroit drug house where two men were shot last month as they call for peace and for it to be shut down. They will start marching at Goddard and Stender at 5 p.m. Wednesday. They will end the walk in front of the home on Lumpkin near Nevada.
