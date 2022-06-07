Ann Arbor Camera Club.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy Jamm: Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase.

June 9 & 23. Performances by up to 12 aspiring area stand-up comics. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:45), Comedy Showcase, 212 S. Fourth Ave. $5 in advance at aacomedy.com (recommended) and at the door. 996–9080.
“Sewing Lab”: Ann Arbor District Library.

June 9 & 22. All invited to get basic sewing help with their unfinished projects or learn how to use the AADL sewing machines. Bring your own sewing machine, if you wish. No experience necessary. Also, local crafter Amber Adams-Fall shows how to hand stitch an invisible hem (June 9) and sewing instructor Rae Hoekstra demonstrates how to stitch zig-zag seam finishes (June 22). 6 p.m., AADL Downtown Secret Lab, 343 S. Fifth Ave. Free. 327–4200.
Rachael Davis: Rancho Tranquilico.

Cadillac-bred, Nashville-based country-folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davis is known for her expressive and explosive voice and her eclectic repertoire, which includes folk, blues, country, and pop. She’s also collaborated with Lindsay Lou Rilko and May Erlewine in the critically acclaimed Sweet Water Warblers, producing a body of compelling original songs. BYOB and a chair. No tobacco products or pets. 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.), Rancho Tranquilico barn, 11300 Island Lake Rd., Dexter. Parking is in neighboring Ruhlig’s Country Market driveway. Full vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. $30 payable via PalPal.me/rachaeldavismusic. Preregistration required; space limited. blonik13@aol.com, 223–2321.
Rain Garden Workday at Buhr Park: City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations A2Zero Week.

All invited to help maintain the public rain gardens and children’s wet meadow in Buhr Park by removing invasive plants, spreading mulch, and planting. Wear closed-toe shoes and bring water; tools, snacks, & know-how provided. 4–6 p.m., meet at the Buhr Pool parking lot, 2751 Packard St. Pre-registration required by emailing Rachel Leonard at leonardr@washtenaw.org before June 2.
Michigan Will Soon Have a Halloween Town All Year Long

Filmmaker Nate Thompson is working to turn the Stagecoach Stop in Irish Hills into a permanent home for Halloween fun. He was first introduced to the Stagecoach Stop when one of his movies, “The Dead Record,” was premiering, and someone told him about the space along US-12 in Onsted. He decided to check it out. When he saw it, he very quickly got the idea to make it a horror town.
“Dog and Suds Ride”: Ann Arbor Bicycle Touring Society.

Every Tues. Moderate-paced ride, 20 to 30 miles, along the less-traveled roads West and North of Chelsea. 6 p.m., sharp, meet at Aberdeen Bike and Outdoors, 1101 Main St., Chelsea. Start location occasionally changes see aabts.org. Free. 678-8297.
Where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in metro Detroit

When we talk about a celebration of freedom and independence, the average American will think of July 4th and all things red, white, and blue. But what about red, black, and green Those are the colors of the Pan-African flag, most often seen during Black History Month and increasingly for Juneteenth.
"Sing Always": Boychoir of Ann Arbor Spring Concert.

This local ensemble sings a program to conclude their 35th anniversary season featuring performances by both a Performing Choir and a Preparatory Choir. Also a Food Drive collecting non-perishable food donations as well as monetary donations for Food Gatherers. 5 p.m., Concordia University Chapel, 4090 Geddes Rd. Free; donations welcome. 663-5377.
“A Celebration of Farm to Table Food: Discussion and Tasting”: City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations A2Zero Week/Bløm Meadworks.

Panel discussion with local farmers, chefs, and brewers about sustainable food and farming practices, followed by a food and drink tasting. 6–8 p.m. Bløm Meadworks, 100 S. Fourth Ave. Proof of vaccination required to sit indoors; outdoor seating available. Free. Space limited; reservations required at drinkblom.com/events/2022/a2zero-event. 548–9729.
Profanity-laced voicemail about how parents park at Harper Woods middle school traced to councilman

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a profanity-laced voicemail was left with the Harper Woods School District in April. "I promise you that the neighbors across the street from your middle school are about done with the (expletive) parking on the opposite side of the no parking sign," the caller said. "You need to understand that your people are not exempt from this sign, and it’s posted everywhere. You need to get your (expletive) together and get the (expletive) out of my Harper Woods."
Ypsilanti to host two-day Juneteenth celebration mid-June

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Laugh, pray and catch up during a two-day Juneteenth event behind Puffer Red’s shoe store in downtown Ypsilanti on June 18 and 19. Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a holiday in Washtenaw County by a Board of Commissioners resolution on June 2, 2021.
Black Cowboys & Cowgirls: The Cultural History Behind the Black Rodeo

The Midwest Invitational Rodeo, featuring Black cowboys and cowgirls, will visit the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville on June 10-11, 2022. Ahead of the rodeo, “American Black Journal” guest host Trudy Gallant-Stokes sits down with Midwest Invitational Rodeo Founder Nicole Scott and rodeo athlete Staci Russell to explore the rich cultural history of the Black rodeo, a part of Black history that’s rarely told.
Tasty Tuesday: Lunch Wyandotte

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re having lunch at Lunch Wyandotte: A tiny sub shop that’s already a huge hit. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Lunch Wyandotte is located at 3050 Biddle Avenue in Downtown Wyandotte. The restaurant is...
