Des Moines, IA

Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
 2 days ago
FILE - Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration, April 30, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Several Democrats are competing Tuesday for the chance to challenge Republican Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate's longest-serving members.

The Democratic primary largely centers on Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from northeast Iowa, and Mike Franken, a retired Navy vice admiral. Physician Glenn Hurst, a city councilman and active member of the Iowa Democratic Party state central committee, is also running, but he has raised and spent far less money and is not well known around the state.

Finkenauer, who served a single term in the U.S. House, is one of the most prominent Democrats in Iowa. She earned a reputation as a wunderkind in the Legislature and was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the House that year.

But she nearly didn't make the primary ballot after Republican activists claimed she hadn't gathered enough signatures from enough counties. A district judge ruled Finkenauer hadn't qualified for the ballot, a ruling she called "deeply partisan." The Iowa Supreme Court overruled that decision and allowed her to run.

Still, the episode turned off a number of veteran state Democratic activists, former candidates and officeholders, prompting some to give Franken a second look. He posted stronger first-quarter fundraising figures than Finkenauer and earned endorsements from some well-known former Finkenauer supporters bothered by her declining to accept responsibility for the filing mistakes.

Franken, 64, of Sioux City, presents himself as a progressive on some issues, such as supporting the addition of a public health insurance option to the Affordable Care Act. And though he supports background checks for firearm buyers and red-flag measures to keep them out of the wrong hands, he has stopped short of supporting banning the sale of specific weapons.

Joyce Mahl of Council Bluffs in western Iowa said she voted for Franken because she’s unsure Iowans would vote for a Democratic woman in the general election, though Iowa has elected Democratic women, including Finkenauer, to Congress. Mahl's top priority is a candidate she views as stronger against Grassley.

“If you want Grassley out, you’ve got to vote for the one that you think can beat him,” Mahl, 66, said after voting at a downtown Council Bluffs church.

Regardless of who emerges on top in the primary Tuesday, the Democrat will face stiff headwinds going into the general election against Grassley, who has served seven terms. A state that Democrat Barack Obama won in two presidential elections has steadily shifted to the right in recent years, part of a broader transformation that has spread through the Northern Plains that has made it increasingly difficult for Democrats to compete statewide.

The 33-year-old Finkenauer has argued that she would bring a fresh perspective to Washington, a reference to the 88-year-old Grassley's age.

“He is somebody who has been in D.C. for nearly 50 years,” Finkenauer said of Grassley during a debate last month. “I will never forget where I come from.”

Mark Hollander, 47, a marketing professional from West Des Moines said he voted for Abby Finkenauer in part because of her background in Congress, but also because she represents a new generation. Finkenauer has stressed limiting the number of terms a member of the Senate can serve.

“I do agree with her on term limits," Hollander said. “I feel that Grassley has not been especially effective in the last decade-plus and has turned more obstructionist at this point."

Franken, meanwhile, has pitched himself as someone who could break the partisan tensions that have gripped Washington in recent years.

“I’m also running to dial down political tension to achieve these things,” Franken told a crowd of about 600 at a state Democratic Party banquet in Des Moines last month.

Grassley faces a nominal Republican primary challenge in Jim Carlin, a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City. Grassley has raised more in campaign contributions than Finkenauer and Franken combined in a state in which Republicans control the governorship, state legislature, both U.S. Senate seats and three of the four U.S. House seats.

Grassley, from New Hartford in northern Iowa, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

__

Associated Press writers David Pitt in West Des Moines, Iowa, and Grant Schulte in Council Bluffs, Iowa, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

We Are Iowa

Democrat Deidre DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa — After running unopposed in Iowa's primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Grassley says gun control measures ‘on the table’ in bipartisan talks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, says he’s keeping an open mind on gun reform measures in the wake of several recent mass shootings. Grassley’s comments come after a meeting with actor Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, who is calling on Congress to act. The Republican senator didn’t say for certain what’s led him to keep an open mind in his weekly press conference today, but he did confirm he met with Matthew McConaughey in the last few days.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
WOWT

Election 2022: Iowa primary election results

We now know the final two candidates heading to the November ballot for a Nebraska state senate seat. They’re throwing a party across the state of Iowa to decide Democratic and Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, Congress, and the Iowa Legislature. New filings in Herbster vs Slama case.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowa Republicans, Democrats weigh Tuesday's Primary vote

(ABC 6 News) - Several Iowa Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge longtime Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. Grassley is running for re-election in what would be his 8th term. He was elected to the U.S. House in 1974, and if he wins the Senate seat again he would be in office until the age of 95.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
abc17news.com

He was sued by Trump in 2020. Now he’s running to be Iowa’s next secretary of state

In 2020, Joel Miller was one of three county auditors in Iowa who sent out pre-filled absentee ballot request forms to help people vote remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the end results: He was sued by then-President Donald Trump and his allies. Lawyers for Trump argued the pre-filled forms violated guidance given by the GOP secretary of state and could lead to voter fraud if the wrong person received a ballot application with another voter’s information.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Northern Iowa without permanent US Attorney for more than a year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Half of Iowa, including Linn, Black Hawk, and Dubuque County, haven’t had a permanent US Attorney for about a year and a half. Pete Deegan Jr, who was the last appointed United States Attorney for Iowa’s Northern District, stepped down in 2021 when President Joe Biden became the president. Two county attorneys said the position not being filled with a presidential nominee makes it difficult to understand the priorities for the federal government.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Trump endorses Reynolds, Hinson, Feenstra; restates Grassley endorsement

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three Iowa Republicans who are unopposed in Tuesday’s primary election. Trump endorsed Governor Kim Reynolds, Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion this weekend. On Sunday, Trump re-stated his endorsement of Senator Chuck Grassley, who has a primary opponent. Trump publicly endorsed Grassley at a rally in Des Moines in October.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NE's newest lawmaker: 'I'm very pro-life,' Roe v Wade must go

Nebraska has a new state senator, and she’s ready to join those looking to outlaw abortion in the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts today naming Republican Kathleen Kauth to represent District 31 in southwest Omaha. Kauth succeeds State Sen. Rich Pahls, also a Republican, who died April 27th. Three months...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Bad fan behavior causing high school sports to lose officials

Iowa’s best burger is facing a challenge from New York. Survivors of deadly Texas school shooting to testify on Capitol Hill. Survivors of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas will testify before lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller to face...
LINN COUNTY, IA
