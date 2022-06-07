2022 Cruise Nights: Chelsea Classic Cruisers.

Every Tues. 20- to 35-mile ride along Chelsea-area dirt roads. Email for upcoming week’s route. 6:15 p.m., sharp, meet at Aberdeen Bike and Outdoors, 1101 Main St., Chelsea. Free. scimitargs@gmail.com.
When I was a kid, I would watch so many westerns on TV because they fascinated me. One television show that I watched all the time was "Gunsmoke" starring James Arness as Matt Dillion. I used to fantasize about being a cowboy in the Wild, Wild, West. I was always...
Cadillac-bred, Nashville-based country-folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davis is known for her expressive and explosive voice and her eclectic repertoire, which includes folk, blues, country, and pop. She’s also collaborated with Lindsay Lou Rilko and May Erlewine in the critically acclaimed Sweet Water Warblers, producing a body of compelling original songs. BYOB and a chair. No tobacco products or pets. 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.), Rancho Tranquilico barn, 11300 Island Lake Rd., Dexter. Parking is in neighboring Ruhlig’s Country Market driveway. Full vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. $30 payable via PalPal.me/rachaeldavismusic. Preregistration required; space limited. blonik13@aol.com, 223–2321.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hamburger Mary's Grand Rapids location has been temporarily closed since January, but now, the business has moved to Ypsilanti, the owner says. The pandemic put a damper on the business. The venue had to temporarily close at times due to COVID cases and a lack of employees.
ONSTED, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Monroe native and filmmaker Nate Thompson first walked around the Stagecoach Stop in Irish Hills, he pictured a horror-themed town. One of Thompson's short films, "The Dead Record," was premiering when someone reached out to him about the site along US-12 in Onsted. He decided to visit, unaware of what would come next.
Drive-in air show featuring the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team. Also, Huey helicopter rides (price TBA) available before the show. 6–8 p.m., Willow Run Airport (off Ecorse from Beck Road via I-94 exit 190), Ypsilanti. $85/car. Prereservation recommended at yankeeairmuseum.org/events, 483–4030.
Screening of 6 memorable episodes from this witty 80’s sitcom about 4 mature women living together in Miami. 7 p.m. Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
Tiktok has become a surprising resource for discovering new and sometimes forgotten things about the state of Michigan. Recently, a video from a Detroit area paranormal Tiktok account, @detroitparadpx, shows a somewhat eerie discovery...an abandoned cemetery from the 1840s. The cemetery, located in Dexter, MI, is identified as Scio Cemetery....
June 9 & 23. Performances by up to 12 aspiring area stand-up comics. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:45), Comedy Showcase, 212 S. Fourth Ave. $5 in advance at aacomedy.com (recommended) and at the door. 996–9080.
Frank’s Hoppy Bistro, Fenton, MI — June 7, 2022. Longtime Fenton residents will no doubt remember Frank’s Tavern. The historic venue sat on the shores of Lake Ponemah for 80 years serving the finest fried fish and seafood treats in the area. The original owner, Frank Vosburgh, opened the small eatery in the early 1930s and it drew people from a wide radius. Never taking reservations, waiting in line was common as diners loved the atmosphere and the food.
Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
When I want to take a moment to pause and do some rest and relaxation, one of my favorite things to do is get a pedicure. I don't get them very frequently, but when I do, I really take that time to savor a moment of self-care and self-indulgence. I...
SALINE, MI — Jen McPherson and her husband, Zack, were so disappointed in the number of mom-and-pop shops closing within their town they decided to create McPherson Local five years ago. McPherson Local is a general store, located at 105 N Ann Arbor St, that opened in 2017 and...
When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
According to Mlive.com, Vernors is going to unveil their first new flavor in over decades. A Detroit original is ready to introduce Black Cherry Ginger soda to us. It will be available for a limited time during the summer. 🙂. Beth Hensen, from Keurig Dr. Pepper (who owns Vernors) says...
A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas in May was dropped off to an airport, according to new details from the U.S. Marshals. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, a Livonia, Michigan native who attended Stevenson High School, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Austin for a race.
The tacos don't get much fresher than those prepared at one of Westland's newest restaurants. The corn tortillas are made fresh in front of your eyes. They're pressed and cooked. They're then brought out on a plate, covered in delicious toppings. That's how things are done at Taco Macho, 35495...
Clif McLellan, a former Stockbridge resident, is now the director and new owner along with other investors of the Timber Trace Golf Club in Pinckney. Moving to the Putman Meadows community five years ago, McLellan golfed weekly at Timber Trace with friends and family. During that time, he found the course began to go downhill, which became disheartening for him and other players.
