ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

2022 Cruise Nights: Chelsea Classic Cruisers.

annarborobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 7 & 21. All invited to bring...

annarborobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
annarborobserver.com

Rachael Davis: Rancho Tranquilico.

Cadillac-bred, Nashville-based country-folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davis is known for her expressive and explosive voice and her eclectic repertoire, which includes folk, blues, country, and pop. She’s also collaborated with Lindsay Lou Rilko and May Erlewine in the critically acclaimed Sweet Water Warblers, producing a body of compelling original songs. BYOB and a chair. No tobacco products or pets. 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.), Rancho Tranquilico barn, 11300 Island Lake Rd., Dexter. Parking is in neighboring Ruhlig’s Country Market driveway. Full vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. $30 payable via PalPal.me/rachaeldavismusic. Preregistration required; space limited. blonik13@aol.com, 223–2321.
CADILLAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Chelsea, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Wild Wednesday Air Show”: Yankee Air Museum.

Drive-in air show featuring the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team. Also, Huey helicopter rides (price TBA) available before the show. 6–8 p.m., Willow Run Airport (off Ecorse from Beck Road via I-94 exit 190), Ypsilanti. $85/car. Prereservation recommended at yankeeairmuseum.org/events, 483–4030.
YPSILANTI, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls”: Fathom Events.

Screening of 6 memorable episodes from this witty 80’s sitcom about 4 mature women living together in Miami. 7 p.m. Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruisers#Arctic#Vehicles#Coliseum Dr
annarborobserver.com

Comedy Jamm: Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase.

June 9 & 23. Performances by up to 12 aspiring area stand-up comics. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:45), Comedy Showcase, 212 S. Fourth Ave. $5 in advance at aacomedy.com (recommended) and at the door. 996–9080.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelascopress.com

Historic Frank’s Tavern Returns to Fenton

Frank’s Hoppy Bistro, Fenton, MI — June 7, 2022. Longtime Fenton residents will no doubt remember Frank’s Tavern. The historic venue sat on the shores of Lake Ponemah for 80 years serving the finest fried fish and seafood treats in the area. The original owner, Frank Vosburgh, opened the small eatery in the early 1930s and it drew people from a wide radius. Never taking reservations, waiting in line was common as diners loved the atmosphere and the food.
FENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why does Google Earth show a plane in middle of a Michigan lake?

Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
1470 WFNT

Michigan Restaurant Has One Of The Best French Fries In America

When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia native sought in murder of cyclist in Austin last seen at airport

A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas in May was dropped off to an airport, according to new details from the U.S. Marshals. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, a Livonia, Michigan native who attended Stevenson High School, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Austin for a race.
AUSTIN, TX
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Timber Trace Golf’s new owners have strong Stockbridge links

Clif McLellan, a former Stockbridge resident, is now the director and new owner along with other investors of the Timber Trace Golf Club in Pinckney. Moving to the Putman Meadows community five years ago, McLellan golfed weekly at Timber Trace with friends and family. During that time, he found the course began to go downhill, which became disheartening for him and other players.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy