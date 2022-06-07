ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

'I was under the truck' | Drunk driver hospitalizes Imperial Beach mother

News 8 KFMB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single mom and her kids were...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 2

Related
Times of San Diego

Crash Closes Connector Ramp Near Kensington

A multi-vehicle crash was blocking traffic on a freeway interchange near the Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured after gravel on the roadway caused two vehicles and a motorcycle to collide on Interstate 15 at the I-8 connector around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
KENSINGTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Imperial Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Imperial Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

Woman died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Kearny Mesa; driver detained on suspicion of DUI (San Diego, CA)

Woman died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Kearny Mesa; driver detained on suspicion of DUI (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 40-year-old woman lost her life after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning while she was walking across a street in Kearny Mesa. The driver involved was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 8:30 a.m. [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driver#Accident
Nationwide Report

90-year-old man died after a three-vehicle wreck in Ramona; alcohol suspected to be a factor (Ramona, CA)

90-year-old man died after a three-vehicle wreck in Ramona; alcohol suspected to be a factor (Ramona, CA)Nationwide Report. A 90-year-old man lost his life following a head-on collision Monday in Ramona. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place at around 4:15 p.m. on State Route 67 and Mussey Grade Road [...]
RAMONA, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest Man on Assault Charges in Spring Valley

Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm in the unincorporated Spring Valley community of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station of the San Diego County Department were called at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to 9914 Campo Road regarding a man being stabbed and the suspect running away from the scene, said Sgt. James McCurty.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Third Avenue [Chula Vista, CA]

CHULA VISTA, CA (June 7, 2022) – On Wednesday, a pedestrian crash on Third Avenue left a man injured while pushing a shopping cart. According to the police, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Third Avenue near Palomar Street. Afterward, the driver stopped and cooperated with the responding...
CHULA VISTA, CA
crimevoice.com

Escondido PD: Felon with ghost gun and drugs arrested ten times since 2020

Originally published as an Escondido Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 7, 2022, officers from the Escondido Police Department observed, Craig Blas, a known wanted felon in the parking lot of 1333 E Grand Ave. The 32-year-old Escondido resident had a felony no-bail warrant for Probation Violation. Blas is known...
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy