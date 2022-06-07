'I was under the truck' | Drunk driver hospitalizes Imperial Beach mother

A woman driving a compact executive car was seriously injured Wednesday in a collision in Pacific Beach. The 22-year-old was pulling out of a driveway in the 3900 block of Ingraham Street shortly before 2 p.m. when the Audi A4 she was driving struck a southbound Honda Accord broadside, according to the San Diego Police Department.
A multi-vehicle crash was blocking traffic on a freeway interchange near the Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured after gravel on the roadway caused two vehicles and a motorcycle to collide on Interstate 15 at the I-8 connector around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Woman died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Kearny Mesa; driver detained on suspicion of DUI (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 40-year-old woman lost her life after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning while she was walking across a street in Kearny Mesa. The driver involved was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 8:30 a.m. [...]
Heather Crichton heard the screeching tires. She heard the fireworks. She heard the roar of a crowd. Unfortunately, so did her scared dog Leo. Crichton said Leo jumped out a screened second-story window in her apartment to escape the noise coming from the intersection of 30th Street and Madison Sunday night.
90-year-old man died after a three-vehicle wreck in Ramona; alcohol suspected to be a factor (Ramona, CA)Nationwide Report. A 90-year-old man lost his life following a head-on collision Monday in Ramona. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place at around 4:15 p.m. on State Route 67 and Mussey Grade Road [...]
Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm in the unincorporated Spring Valley community of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station of the San Diego County Department were called at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to 9914 Campo Road regarding a man being stabbed and the suspect running away from the scene, said Sgt. James McCurty.
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Ilse Marroquin, a 34-year-old mother from Imperial Beach, talked to CBS 8 from Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she's been staying for the past several weeks, missing her kids everyday. “I just want to see my babies,” said Marroquin, who is still in shock, but says...
CHULA VISTA, CA (June 7, 2022) – On Wednesday, a pedestrian crash on Third Avenue left a man injured while pushing a shopping cart. According to the police, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Third Avenue near Palomar Street. Afterward, the driver stopped and cooperated with the responding...
A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of a man suspected of stealing from elderly victims in four separate incidents at Lemon Grove grocery stores, a sheriff's official announced.
Update: Oceanside police have identified a suspect in the killing of 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco. Click here for the full story. Friends and family are remembering a pre-school teacher shot and killed Saturday in Oceanside. Chelsea Ruby Pacheco, 22, was riding in a car near Bush Street and Archer Street at...
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 received new video of Jester, the K-9 police dog, as he is recovering from a stab wound after catching a suspect in El Cajon. It all started last week on Wednesday when El Cajon Police responded to Roanoke Road after reports of a man slashing car tires with a butcher’s knife near Cajon Valley Middle School.
Originally published as an Escondido Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 7, 2022, officers from the Escondido Police Department observed, Craig Blas, a known wanted felon in the parking lot of 1333 E Grand Ave. The 32-year-old Escondido resident had a felony no-bail warrant for Probation Violation. Blas is known...
Comments / 2