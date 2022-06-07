“Dog and Suds Ride”: Ann Arbor Bicycle Touring Society.

June 9 & 23. Performances by up to 12 aspiring area stand-up comics. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:45), Comedy Showcase, 212 S. Fourth Ave. $5 in advance at aacomedy.com (recommended) and at the door. 996–9080.
Cadillac-bred, Nashville-based country-folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davis is known for her expressive and explosive voice and her eclectic repertoire, which includes folk, blues, country, and pop. She’s also collaborated with Lindsay Lou Rilko and May Erlewine in the critically acclaimed Sweet Water Warblers, producing a body of compelling original songs. BYOB and a chair. No tobacco products or pets. 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.), Rancho Tranquilico barn, 11300 Island Lake Rd., Dexter. Parking is in neighboring Ruhlig’s Country Market driveway. Full vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. $30 payable via PalPal.me/rachaeldavismusic. Preregistration required; space limited. blonik13@aol.com, 223–2321.
Drive-in air show featuring the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team. Also, Huey helicopter rides (price TBA) available before the show. 6–8 p.m., Willow Run Airport (off Ecorse from Beck Road via I-94 exit 190), Ypsilanti. $85/car. Prereservation recommended at yankeeairmuseum.org/events, 483–4030.
Panel discussion with local farmers, chefs, and brewers about sustainable food and farming practices, followed by a food and drink tasting. 6–8 p.m. Bløm Meadworks, 100 S. Fourth Ave. Proof of vaccination required to sit indoors; outdoor seating available. Free. Space limited; reservations required at drinkblom.com/events/2022/a2zero-event. 548–9729.
Club members show their projected digital images and prints on various topics, including this month's assignment, “Intentional Camera Movement.” One meeting this month. 7–9 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1501 W. Liberty, rear entrance, 2nd floor. Mask and proof of Covid-19 vaccination and booster required. Free. annarborcameraclub.org a2camclub@gmail.com.
All invited to help maintain the public rain gardens and children’s wet meadow in Buhr Park by removing invasive plants, spreading mulch, and planting. Wear closed-toe shoes and bring water; tools, snacks, & know-how provided. 4–6 p.m., meet at the Buhr Pool parking lot, 2751 Packard St. Pre-registration required by emailing Rachel Leonard at leonardr@washtenaw.org before June 2.
June 9 & 22. All invited to get basic sewing help with their unfinished projects or learn how to use the AADL sewing machines. Bring your own sewing machine, if you wish. No experience necessary. Also, local crafter Amber Adams-Fall shows how to hand stitch an invisible hem (June 9) and sewing instructor Rae Hoekstra demonstrates how to stitch zig-zag seam finishes (June 22). 6 p.m., AADL Downtown Secret Lab, 343 S. Fifth Ave. Free. 327–4200.
June 7, 8, & 9. All invited to assist with an audit of city parks’ zero-waste stations, cataloging and photographing the contents of trash, recycling, and compost bins, then re-sorting the waste. June 7 (10 a.m.–noon): Island Park. June 8 (noon–2 p.m.): Bandemer Park. June 9 (2–4 p.m.): Fuller Park. Various locations. Free. Preregistration required by emailing volunteer@a2gov.org or calling 794–6445.
Friday and Saturday, June 10-11. 8am to 3pm. Two entrances: Lohr Rd (between Ellsworth and Textile) behind the Ann Arbor Airport and Maple Rd (between Ellsworth and Textile). Maps at entrances to registered garage sale locations.
