New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Higashioka will start at catcher after Jose Trevino was rested on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Archer, our models project Higashioka to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO