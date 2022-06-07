ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“A Celebration of Farm to Table Food: Discussion and Tasting”: City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations A2Zero Week/Bløm Meadworks.

Cover picture for the articlePanel discussion with local farmers, chefs, and brewers about sustainable food and...

Rain Garden Workday at Buhr Park: City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations A2Zero Week.

All invited to help maintain the public rain gardens and children’s wet meadow in Buhr Park by removing invasive plants, spreading mulch, and planting. Wear closed-toe shoes and bring water; tools, snacks, & know-how provided. 4–6 p.m., meet at the Buhr Pool parking lot, 2751 Packard St. Pre-registration required by emailing Rachel Leonard at leonardr@washtenaw.org before June 2.
Park Waste Audits: City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations A2Zero Week.

June 7, 8, & 9. All invited to assist with an audit of city parks’ zero-waste stations, cataloging and photographing the contents of trash, recycling, and compost bins, then re-sorting the waste. June 7 (10 a.m.–noon): Island Park. June 8 (noon–2 p.m.): Bandemer Park. June 9 (2–4 p.m.): Fuller Park. Various locations. Free. Preregistration required by emailing volunteer@a2gov.org or calling 794–6445.
Comedy Jamm: Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase.

June 9 & 23. Performances by up to 12 aspiring area stand-up comics. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:45), Comedy Showcase, 212 S. Fourth Ave. $5 in advance at aacomedy.com (recommended) and at the door. 996–9080.
“Sewing Lab”: Ann Arbor District Library.

June 9 & 22. All invited to get basic sewing help with their unfinished projects or learn how to use the AADL sewing machines. Bring your own sewing machine, if you wish. No experience necessary. Also, local crafter Amber Adams-Fall shows how to hand stitch an invisible hem (June 9) and sewing instructor Rae Hoekstra demonstrates how to stitch zig-zag seam finishes (June 22). 6 p.m., AADL Downtown Secret Lab, 343 S. Fifth Ave. Free. 327–4200.
“Dog and Suds Ride”: Ann Arbor Bicycle Touring Society.

Every Tues. Moderate-paced ride, 20 to 30 miles, along the less-traveled roads West and North of Chelsea. 6 p.m., sharp, meet at Aberdeen Bike and Outdoors, 1101 Main St., Chelsea. Start location occasionally changes see aabts.org. Free. 678-8297.
Ann Arbor approves 8 businesses for on-premises liquor licenses

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new café, a gaming store and a taqueria are among the Ann Arbor business that are now one step closer to being able to serve liquor on-site. Eight Class C licenses, which allow a business to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises, became available for Ann Arbor earlier this year after the release of 2020 Census data showed that the city’s population grew from roughly 119,000 residents to around 124,000 residents.
Ann Arbor Camera Club.

Club members show their projected digital images and prints on various topics, including this month's assignment, “Intentional Camera Movement.” One meeting this month. 7–9 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1501 W. Liberty, rear entrance, 2nd floor. Mask and proof of Covid-19 vaccination and booster required. Free. annarborcameraclub.org a2camclub@gmail.com.
Michigan Restaurant Has One Of The Best French Fries In America

When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
Homes in new sold-out Ann Arbor subdivision going for over $570K on average

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
Rachael Davis: Rancho Tranquilico.

Cadillac-bred, Nashville-based country-folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davis is known for her expressive and explosive voice and her eclectic repertoire, which includes folk, blues, country, and pop. She’s also collaborated with Lindsay Lou Rilko and May Erlewine in the critically acclaimed Sweet Water Warblers, producing a body of compelling original songs. BYOB and a chair. No tobacco products or pets. 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.), Rancho Tranquilico barn, 11300 Island Lake Rd., Dexter. Parking is in neighboring Ruhlig’s Country Market driveway. Full vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. $30 payable via PalPal.me/rachaeldavismusic. Preregistration required; space limited. blonik13@aol.com, 223–2321.
“Wild Wednesday Air Show”: Yankee Air Museum.

Drive-in air show featuring the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team. Also, Huey helicopter rides (price TBA) available before the show. 6–8 p.m., Willow Run Airport (off Ecorse from Beck Road via I-94 exit 190), Ypsilanti. $85/car. Prereservation recommended at yankeeairmuseum.org/events, 483–4030.
“Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls”: Fathom Events.

Screening of 6 memorable episodes from this witty 80’s sitcom about 4 mature women living together in Miami. 7 p.m. Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
