“A Celebration of Farm to Table Food: Discussion and Tasting”: City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations A2Zero Week/Bløm Meadworks.

All invited to help maintain the public rain gardens and children’s wet meadow in Buhr Park by removing invasive plants, spreading mulch, and planting. Wear closed-toe shoes and bring water; tools, snacks, & know-how provided. 4–6 p.m., meet at the Buhr Pool parking lot, 2751 Packard St. Pre-registration required by emailing Rachel Leonard at leonardr@washtenaw.org before June 2.
June 7, 8, & 9. All invited to assist with an audit of city parks’ zero-waste stations, cataloging and photographing the contents of trash, recycling, and compost bins, then re-sorting the waste. June 7 (10 a.m.–noon): Island Park. June 8 (noon–2 p.m.): Bandemer Park. June 9 (2–4 p.m.): Fuller Park. Various locations. Free. Preregistration required by emailing volunteer@a2gov.org or calling 794–6445.
June 9 & 23. Performances by up to 12 aspiring area stand-up comics. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:45), Comedy Showcase, 212 S. Fourth Ave. $5 in advance at aacomedy.com (recommended) and at the door. 996–9080.
June 9 & 22. All invited to get basic sewing help with their unfinished projects or learn how to use the AADL sewing machines. Bring your own sewing machine, if you wish. No experience necessary. Also, local crafter Amber Adams-Fall shows how to hand stitch an invisible hem (June 9) and sewing instructor Rae Hoekstra demonstrates how to stitch zig-zag seam finishes (June 22). 6 p.m., AADL Downtown Secret Lab, 343 S. Fifth Ave. Free. 327–4200.
Every Tues. Moderate-paced ride, 20 to 30 miles, along the less-traveled roads West and North of Chelsea. 6 p.m., sharp, meet at Aberdeen Bike and Outdoors, 1101 Main St., Chelsea. Start location occasionally changes see aabts.org. Free. 678-8297.
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new café, a gaming store and a taqueria are among the Ann Arbor business that are now one step closer to being able to serve liquor on-site. Eight Class C licenses, which allow a business to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises, became available for Ann Arbor earlier this year after the release of 2020 Census data showed that the city’s population grew from roughly 119,000 residents to around 124,000 residents.
Club members show their projected digital images and prints on various topics, including this month's assignment, “Intentional Camera Movement.” One meeting this month. 7–9 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1501 W. Liberty, rear entrance, 2nd floor. Mask and proof of Covid-19 vaccination and booster required. Free. annarborcameraclub.org a2camclub@gmail.com.
When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
Cadillac-bred, Nashville-based country-folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davis is known for her expressive and explosive voice and her eclectic repertoire, which includes folk, blues, country, and pop. She’s also collaborated with Lindsay Lou Rilko and May Erlewine in the critically acclaimed Sweet Water Warblers, producing a body of compelling original songs. BYOB and a chair. No tobacco products or pets. 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.), Rancho Tranquilico barn, 11300 Island Lake Rd., Dexter. Parking is in neighboring Ruhlig’s Country Market driveway. Full vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. $30 payable via PalPal.me/rachaeldavismusic. Preregistration required; space limited. blonik13@aol.com, 223–2321.
According to Mlive.com, Vernors is going to unveil their first new flavor in over decades. A Detroit original is ready to introduce Black Cherry Ginger soda to us. It will be available for a limited time during the summer. 🙂. Beth Hensen, from Keurig Dr. Pepper (who owns Vernors) says...
Drive-in air show featuring the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team. Also, Huey helicopter rides (price TBA) available before the show. 6–8 p.m., Willow Run Airport (off Ecorse from Beck Road via I-94 exit 190), Ypsilanti. $85/car. Prereservation recommended at yankeeairmuseum.org/events, 483–4030.
Airbnb has 5.6 million active listings worldwide and the favorite pick for the company's CEO is located right here in Michigan. Airbnbs CEO Brian Chesky told CNBC his favorite Airbnb that he's stayed at Is the Palmer House in Ann Arbor, Michigan designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. WHY IS IT...
Screening of 6 memorable episodes from this witty 80’s sitcom about 4 mature women living together in Miami. 7 p.m. Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Bears are a common sight up north, but they’re rare enough in Mid-Michigan that it gets a lot of attention when one is spotted here. Rachel Leightner from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it’s becoming more common. “It’s actually becoming...
A new manufacturing plant is coming to Michigan– Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that Flo, a Canadian electric vehicle charging company has picked Auburn Hills as its newest manufacturing location.
