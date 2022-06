If your Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon can no longer protect you from the unsavory elements of Beverly Hills, perhaps it's time to visit Rezvani Motors. For many years, the California-based company has offered the last word in automotive protection, and the incredible Rezvani Hercules 6x6 is no different. This gargantuan wheeled fortress is available with an incredible selection of options, ranging from a 1,300-horsepower 7.0-liter supercharged V8 to military-grade armoring.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO