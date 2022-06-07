ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennemer Denounces I-205 Bond Funding Backed by Expected Toll Revenue

By Tyler Francke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Bill Kennemer, Republican from Oregon City, decried a party-line vote by the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board last week that approved $333 million in new bonding debt to pay for Interstate 205 improvements. The plan relies heavily on paying for the bonds with freeway tolls, which more than...

Tom L
2d ago

So how is this representative government when 70% of the people are against it. When are people going to realize that the democratic party are the ones who are actually destroying democracy in this country. They a attitude of we are going to do what every we want no matter what the people tell us. Yet the public unions, teachers, state, local, all keep endorsing them.

