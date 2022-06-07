10 French Tip Nail Ideas That Are Trending RN

Tattoos are extra precious cargo. Whether the ink is brand new, 20 years old, black, white, or multi-colored, it’s important to make sure you are protecting it, especially when going out in the sun. But what kind of sunscreens are suitable for tattoos, you ask? Well, it’s actually a pretty simple answer. Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Anar Mikailov recommends “The same SPFs for tattoos as I do for the rest of the body. The label should state broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays and be at least SPF 50.” While derms say any SPF will do for tattoos, formulas packed with antioxidants and hydrating ingredients are great for maintaining the integrity of your tattoo. Plus, finding one that doesn't leave a white cast on your ink is key. But don't worry, we've rounded up some of the best options. While you can opt for any kind of physical or chemical SPF, consistency is key, so find the one that fits your routine best. Whether a spray, lotion, or oil floats your boat this summer, we’ve got you covered on the 12 best SPFs to protect your ink while having some fun in the sun.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO