Will You Help Coach Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Coach is an easy going, little guy looking for a new family. He’s an 8 year old, 11 lb, malti-poo. Coach was transferred to us from the south and not much is known about his past. Once he gets to know you,...
It's a glamping destination southwest of Boston. A luxury camping destination in Foxborough with a wellness center, bike park, and recreation lodge scored big with campers this year, according to The Dyrt. The online camping platform released its 2022 list of the 10 best places to camp in New England,...
Next time you head to your favorite Christmas Tree Shops, it may not be what you expect. It seems the company is rebranding and changing its name is step one. Just over 50 years ago, Christmas Tree Shops was a little start-up out of Yarmouth that primarily sold penny candy. Since the 1980s, however, the chain has been growing and we've gotten to the point where it has outgrown its own name.
We are just about one week into the summer season and Massachusetts waters have already been home to seven confirmed shark sightings. Beachgoers should already be on high alert after researchers confirmed four shark sightings on Sunday alone. Users of the new and improved Sharktivity app were sending in alerts to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy all weekend long and four of those sightings were confirmed by researchers.
I feel like you don't typically hear about sit-down-style gas station restaurants, but they exist! And one of the best gas station restaurants in the country is right here in Minnesota. I haven't seen too many gas stations with sit-down restaurants. The only one I distinctly remember is the one...
Rhode Islanders seeking a romantic restaurant with gorgeous views have no shortage of options. As a state surrounded by water, Rhode Island is easily one of the most scenic states in the country, brimming with oceanside inns and quaint eateries.
So we decided to head up the highway to Cape Cod. We were going to aim for Provincetown as it was up the Cape quite a way, but then decided on Hyannis instead since it was just under an hour of travel for us. Good decision. We arrived in town,...
Let's face it: These rising gas prices are rattling everyone's nerves and now we have reached the nightmarish pinnacle of being inches away from the dreaded $5 a gallon mark. And to add more bad news, there are NO plans to eliminate the state gas tax in The Bay State. Neighboring states including New York and Connecticut have already gotten rid of this extra charge which applies until years end, but why don't the politicos in Boston act on this? Inquiring minds, including myself would like to know.
Gypsy Moths, or what's now called the Spongy Moth caterpillar, were a big problem in the 1980s and in recent years they've been making a comeback. In parts of New England they could pose a problem this summer.
The Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) is calling for people to report any turkey sightings for the state’s annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey, which takes place from June 1 to August 31. “Your wild turkey reports help our biologists determine productivity, compare long-term reproductive success, and estimate...
Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
Are dolphins in Tampa Bay behaving in unusual ways? And if so, what's causing it? Those are the questions on the minds of locals after several odd incidents.And, caveat: We have way more questions than answers.What's happening: Late last week, criminal defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand filmed a dolphin approach his dock on the intracoastal waterway in Largo, turn on its side, and swim along his seawall sideways for a spell before disappearing into the depths. He's lived there since 2005 and has never seen such behavior.And on Sunday, while fishing for snapper near the Weedon Island Preserve, Ben's daughter filmed...
ORLEANS – The Pleasant Bay Alliance recently announced their Citizen Water Quality Monitoring Program will begin its 2022 season for the Pleasant Bay Estuary, Nauset Estuary, Stage Harbor, Nantucket Sound and Cape Cod Bay, with the full schedule of sampling dates available online. The program is a comprehensive effort...
As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.
Typically, sharks don't return to the waters off Cape Cod and the Islands until mid-June. But shark season got off to an early start this year, as about a dozen have already been spotted off the Massachusetts coast. The first confirmed sighting was on Sunday, May 29. A great white...
Vermont is a stunning state located in New England. It's well known for its abundance of wilderness, and it's a popular destination for hikers, campers, and nature lovers. The state is also home to many small towns, which are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway. From the charming town of Woodstock (see below) to the lively city of Burlington, there's something for everyone in Vermont. And don't forget to sample the state's famous maple syrup.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won $4 million dollars on an a $10 instant ticket game. Mucio Silva, of Worcester, opted to receive his “4,000,000 Mayhem” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the State Lottery Commission. Silva, who flies...
When I was a kid I loved drinking soda. I know, it's a bad habit but back in the day, some bad habits seemed more acceptable. Many Berkshire County folks remember that we had our own soft drink as Squeeze was founded in the Town of Adams with the factory located on Howland Ave.
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — People aren't the only population offered protection by Massachusetts State Police troopers. A few animals benefited from and officer's kind actions this weekend, too. Trooper Paul Dabene was on patrol Sunday when he saw a mother deer and her fawn walking up an access road that...
