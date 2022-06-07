ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Relief, caution in Beijing as city lifts Covid dine-in curbs

By Lillian DING, Jade GAO
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZyYV_0g2i7r8900
Beijing has relaxed Covid restrictions allowing dine-ins at restaurants after cases fell /AFP

After staying home for more than a month, Chen Chunmei joined a long line of customers at a popular Beijing restaurant where diners tucked into massive bowls of crayfish following an easing of Covid restrictions in the Chinese capital.

Last month, the city of 22 million stopped people from eating out, closed gyms and sealed off dozens of subway stations to try and stamp out a coronavirus outbreak.

The curbs are now finally easing, including at restaurants.

"I'm very excited, mainly because we'd been sealed off for so long," Chen told AFP.

"I've been ordering takeout or cooking every day. I really wanted to come out for meals."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1tlM_0g2i7r8900
Beijing stopped residents from eating out last month, along with a number of other restrictions, to try and stamp out a Covid outbreak /AFP

At its peak, Beijing logged just dozens of infections every day.

But authorities in China are committed to a zero-Covid strategy -- using rapid lockdowns, mass testing and severe travel restrictions to eliminate even the smallest outbreaks.

Chen, 28, said her compound was initially locked down for two weeks but when she was finally allowed to leave, the nearby subway station was closed.

"Since then, I'd been staying at home," she said. "At first I thought working from home was pretty good but after a while, I got bored."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NU5kY_0g2i7r8900
Some restrictions remain in Beijing, including a limit of 50 percent dine-in capacity for restaurants /AFP

As Beijing's case numbers fell -- it reported just two local asymptomatic infections on Tuesday -- authorities told residents they could return to work this week, while schools would reopen from June 13.

The Universal Beijing resort said it will reopen on June 15, while Chinese media reported that cinemas and gyms will run at 75 percent capacity from this week in most areas.

Dine-ins at restaurants have also mostly resumed, although two districts still have restrictions in place because of recent Covid cases.

- 'Losing money' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOogr_0g2i7r8900
As cases dropped, Beijing allowed residents to return to work for schools to reopen from June 13 /AFP

While authorities have persisted with their zero-Covid policy, its economic costs have piled up.

Businesses in Beijing told AFP that the last month bit a large chunk out of their earnings.

"Our revenue for the month of May fell around 65 percent on-year," said Zhang Shengtao, operations director at Beijing Huda Catering.

He added that staff income at the restaurant chain, which employs nearly 800 people, also dropped by around 30 percent last month.

Some breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as restrictions on dining-in were eased.

"I've been longing for the resumption," said Wu Ziwen, a manager at restaurant chain Nanjing Dapaidang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URGUv_0g2i7r8900
As restaurants resumed dine-ins, people waited to get tables at some popular restaurants /AFP

"There's no doubt that we were losing money," he told AFP, adding that the outlet has been relying on food deliveries to survive.

The dine-in resumption in Beijing is still partial, however: due to Covid controls, his restaurant can only accept up to 50 percent of regular capacity "even if customers flood in," Wu said.

Beijing is requiring people to produce a negative test done within three days if they want to take public transport or enter office buildings.

The outbreak in the capital has also kept visitors like 33-year-old Sun Tao from returning home to Shanxi.

The dine-in relaxation gave him some respite.

"I'm nervous and alert," said Sun, who ventured out of the hotel where he was staying with his wife on Monday evening and waited for a table at a restaurant.

"But I also wanted to feel my tastebuds again."

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

The Great Escape from China: Big companies are closing their offices

The company announced that from July 2023, Kindle users in that country will no longer be able to buy digital books. Existing users will be able to "download" previously made purchases until June 2024. The Kindle maker did not give a reason for the pullback in its announcement, but it said its existing businesses in China, such as logistics, ads, and devices, will not be affected.
ECONOMY
CNBC

China tries to shake off the worst of the pandemic in a long, zero-Covid journey

After a surge of omicron cases across the country since March, the nationwide daily Covid case count has fallen to well below 50, according to official data. "Our high-frequency trackers suggest that barring another severe Covid resurgence and related lockdowns, mobility, construction and ports operation could recover to pre-lockdown levels in around one month," Goldman Sachs China Economist Lisheng Wang and a team said in a report Saturday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Gyms#Curbs#Chinese
AFP

Anger, praise in China after Eileen Gu reveals US Olympic bid role

China's US-born double gold medallist Eileen Gu said Tuesday that she will be an ambassador for Salt Lake City's Winter Olympics bid, sparking both anger and support on social media in China. The teenager, who is set to study at Stanford, said Tuesday that she will serve as an ambassador for a US bid to host the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Guardian

The sheer size of the China trading relationship is why Australia has to share its feasts and famines with Beijing

Concentration on security and regional influence has distracted from the economic relationship with China, a key foundation of Australian prosperity. A high proportion of Chinese growth has been engineered by a large government-sponsored debt-fuelled infrastructure and property bender. This underpins demand for Australian products and services boosting incomes. The data...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
AFP

US opposes dictators? Yes! Except when it supports them

Dictators are bad, except, well, when they're kind of OK: welcome to the moral gymnastics that Joe Biden is only the latest US president to embrace in a complicated world. Other accounts ascribe the phrase to different US presidents and different dictators.
POTUS
AFP

Cambodia, China revamp naval base, stoking US fears

Cambodia and China on Wednesday broke ground on a Beijing-funded project to revamp a naval base that the US fears is intended for Chinese military use. The base has been a sore spot in US-Cambodia relations for years, with Washington suspecting it is being converted for use by China as Beijing seeks to buttress its international influence with a network of military outposts.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Chinese blogger goes silent after showing 'tank cake' before Tiananmen anniversary

One of China's top bloggers has gone silent after live-streaming footage of a cake apparently shaped like a tank just before the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, prompting debate over the highly sensitive event among tens of millions of young fans. Li Jiaqi, a household name in China whose shows regularly draw millions of viewers, had his broadcast abruptly cut on Friday, when he appeared to present an ice cream cake with chocolate decorations that looked like a tank, just hours before the anniversary began.
CHINA
Reuters

After lockdown, Shanghai tries to mend fences with foreign firms

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai officials are seeking to revive confidence among multinational companies bruised and frustrated by the city's COVID-19 lockdown by holding multiple meetings with foreign firms and easing a key border requirement for overseas workers. The image of China's most cosmopolitan city and its biggest business...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Alibaba Hands Out Bulk Of 2021's Antitrust Penalty; China Signals Ease In Crackdown As It Continues To Monitor Tech Sector

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and on-demand service platform operator Meituan MPNGY jointly handed out 92% of China's antitrust fines, the SCMP reports. China raked in 23.6 billion yuan ($3.53 billion) in antitrust fines in 2021, up 52 times versus 2020. Alibaba's record 18.2 billion yuan penalty and Meituan's 3.4 billion yuan fine over their monopolistic practices formed the bulk of the penalties for 2021 following China's antitrust investigations to contain the "irrational expansion of capital" in the tech sector.
ECONOMY
AFP

Excluded from Americas Summit, Maduro visits Turkey

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for an official visit as other Latin American leaders gathered for a summit in Los Angeles, to which the United States did not invite him. The VTV state channel showed footage of Maduro arriving at the airport in Ankara, where he was received by senior officials of Turkey, an important ally of Venezuela.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong leader delivers defiant swansong speech

Hong Kong's leader delivered a defiant final speech to the legislature Thursday, saying she was "not ashamed" of her record despite being set to end her tumultuous term with her approval ratings at an all-time low.   She is on track to depart at the end of June with the lowest approval ratings of any Hong Kong leader since the city's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy