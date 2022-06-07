ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California is about to experience a political earthquake. Here's why

By Ronald Brownstein
CNN
 2 days ago
An earthquake is building in Tuesday's California elections that could rattle the political landscape from coast to...

Jack Blakk
2d ago

We're told about Russia, China and North Korea's one party rule how it's bad. And we let California fall under a one party rule and look what happened. Corruption, have, have nots, double standard, high taxes, war torn streets and highways, blight and graffiti cities!

bonnie morrison
2d ago

Dems are so cooked. They hate us and those that vote for them are voting against yourselves. Wake up people the demorats want to control u.

Guest
1d ago

I can only HOPE SO!!! At this point these is seriously no reason to vote decocrate!!! They have RUINED THIS STATE and are trying to ruin the county!!! Please vote them OUT!

