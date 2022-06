A masterpiece oil painting found hanging on the wall of an empty bungalow in north London has sold for more than a quarter of a million pounds at auction.The Depiction of the Madonna and Child by Filippino Lippi, a student of Boticelli, was painted in the fifteenth century.It had hung inconspicuously on the wall of a house in Enfield for years, with its owner unaware it was worth a fortune. A 90-year-old woman with dementia, who has not been named, owns the painting after her father gave it to her more than 30 years ago.She has been living in a...

