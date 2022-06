LOGAN COUNTY – Universal Home Health and Hospice in association with the United Way of Logan County offer Camp Braveheart August 10-12 at Marmon Valley Farms. This camp offers support to children facing a recent loss. “There are no words to explain the difference this has made for my grandchildren,” says one grandmother. A mom relays “My daughter finally talked about her dad for the first time since his death. I cannot say thank you enough for helping her finally find the words to articulate her loss.”

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO