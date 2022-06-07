ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State Audit Exposes Woeful Extent of Florida’s Early COVID-19 Data Collection

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Data pertaining to COVID-19 cases and deaths collected by Florida health officials in the first months of the pandemic was often incomplete, incorrect, or missing entirely, according to a new state audit. The state auditor general’s office...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Six Members of Haitian Special Olympics Contingent Vanish in Florida

Six members of the Haitian Special Olympics soccer delegation, who traveled to Florida for the Games, have been missing since Monday, according to a news release by the Osceola County Sheriff’s office. Special Olympics organizers reported that five of the men are not athletes and one is an adult with an intellectual disability. The men are between the ages of 18 and 32, and were last seen just south of Orlando, near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. According to the news release, all six had turned in their room keys and left their personal belongings behind. Local law enforcement officers do not suspect foul play and are in contact with federal authorities, according to the release. The Special Olympics began on June 5.
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

Madison Cawthorn Is Accused of Yet Another Conflict-of-Interest Violation

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the controversial (and outgoing) Republican from North Carolina, appears to have violated a federal conflict-of-interest law after reporting between $290,000 and $950,000 in cryptocurrency trades on Wednesday morning, Business Insider reported. According to the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, members of Congress must report financial transactions of more than $1,000 within 45 days. Cawthorn waited almost six months after he bought and sold currency like ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ coin. Cawthorn is already under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics for potential insider-trading violations related to the Let’s Go Brandon coin, and for allegedly having an improper relationship with a staffer. Business Insider reported in May that Cawthorn had waited too long to disclose another slew of crypto trades. At most, Cawthorn could receive a $200 fine, which the House Committee on Ethics could waive. His office didn’t respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Recount Shows Oz Beat McCormick by Only 951 Votes

A mandatory Pennsylvania recount in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat found that Dr. Mehmet Oz beat David McCormick by 951 votes out of 1.3 million cast. McCormick conceded last Friday before the recount was complete, saying that the winner was clear. The results of the recount did not significantly change from the original tall, and both Republican and Democratic election officials in Pennsylvania said that the consistency should bolster public trust in election accuracy. Oz will face John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee, in November’s general election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The ‘Sick Fraternity’ for Lawmakers Representing Mass-Shooting Towns

On Nov. 31, 2021, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) got the call that every elected official dreads. That afternoon, a student at Oxford High School, in a sleepy suburb of Detroit, brought a gun to school and opened fire in a crowded hallway. Within just five minutes, nearly a dozen people were injured. Four students—ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old—would never come home from that day at school.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Gunman Who Zip-Tied Then Killed Wisconsin Judge Dies in Hospital

The man accused of putting a former Wisconsin judge in zip-ties before fatally shooting him in a targeted attack has died from injuries sustained after shooting himself, the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot John Roemer, a retired Juneau County Circuit Judge, in Roemer’s New Lisbon home on Friday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. Authorities said Uhde had a hit list of officials who were “part of the judicial system.” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were also on the list, officials said. Roemer had previously sentenced Uhde to six years in prison for weapons offenses, and Uhde’s full criminal record dates back at least twenty years. Uhde was declared brain dead on Saturday and was kept on life support until Tuesday for organ donation, the department said.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused in Two Florida Murders Drowns in Missouri River

Law enforcement officials report that a man accused of killing two people in Florida has drowned in a Missouri river. Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was accused of murder in Tampa, Florida, in November 2021 and then again in January 2022, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. Authorities had been searching for him since early May, and he was thought to be armed and dangerous, Crime Stoppers reports. Missouri officials said that McCombs was swimming in a river in southeastern Missouri when he began to panic and ultimately drowned, per an incident report from highway patrol. McCombs was pronounced dead by the county coroner on Sunday afternoon, putting a grisly end to the search for him.
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Liberal-Loathing Juror Forces Mistrial in Trump-Themed Energy Drink CEO’s ‘Build the Wall’ Case

A jury considering whether to convict a Colorado businessman accused of siphoning money from a nonprofit set up to privately construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was thwarted by a lone holdout, who refused to consider the evidence, called his fellow jurors “liberals,” and complained of a “government witch hunt.” The federal judge presiding over the trial declared a mistrial on Tuesday, after the 11 other jurors sent three frustrated notes over several days informing her of the deadlock. Timothy Shea, who Bloomberg News identified as the owner of a company selling MAGA-themed energy drinks marketed as containing “ultra-hydrating liberal tears,” faces conspiracy and falsification of records charges. Shea and his co-conspirators, including Steve Bannon, raised $25 million for their ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising campaign. But the organizers quietly dipped into the pot for personal expenses, prosecutors have said, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the failed project. Shea is the only member of the conspiracy to stand trial, as Bannon was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump last January, and two other defendants pleaded guilty.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

How Anti-Gun Fury Could Boost Dems Running for Governor

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke has never stopped talking about guns—but over the years, his ire toward current gun policy seems to have grown. He’s long been a proponent of universal background checks. He loathes permitless carry. He advocates for red flag laws and a host of other policies to regulate gun ownership. Throughout his 2018 Senate run, he was clear on those positions, but gun policy wasn’t one of his most talked-about issues—in his campaign launch speech in 2017, he didn’t even mention it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Data Collection
TheDailyBeast

At Least Four Dead After Military Aircraft Crashes in California

A military aircraft crashed near the California-Arizona border Wednesday, and at least four aboard are reportedly dead. Rescue teams are searching for a fifth person on the flight who is still missing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reports that the aircraft—which went down in Imperial County, California, near Highway 78—may have been carrying nuclear material remain unconfirmed, the newspaper said. “I can confirm that the county is assisting the military with a downed helicopter,” Imperial County spokesperson Gil Rebollar said.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Kansas Teacher Cops to Leading an All-Female ISIS Battalion

Former Kansas teacher Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiring to provide material support for terrorism after admitting she led an all-female battalion for the Islamic State in 2017, The Washington Post reports. Fluke-Ekren trained more than 100 women and girls in the Khatiba Nusaybah battalion on how to use assault rifles, grenades and suicide bombs to defend Islamic State-controlled Raqqa, Syria, federal prosecutors in Virginia wrote in a January court filing. According to extremism experts, she is the first U.S.-born woman to be prosecuted for a leadership position in the Islamic State. Fluke-Ekren grew up in Kansas City and Topeka, but moved with her family to Egypt in 2008, where she and her second husband spent more than six years helping terrorist groups, according to court documents. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
KANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone-Backed N.J. GOP Primary Candidate Destroyed by ‘RINO’ Rep.

Longshot Republican primary challenger Mike Crispi was defeated on Tuesday night in a GOP election bid for New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District, which Rep. Christopher Smith (R-NJ) has long held. The former Right Side Broadcasting Network host, who enlisted dirty-tricker Roger Stone as a campaign adviser, lost the race shortly before 10 p.m. after the Associated Press declared that Smith had won. Despite publicly pushing for former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, Crispi and Stone failed to secure the stamp of approval from Trump. On Tuesday evening, Crispi appeared on Stone’s primetime webcast, where he was optimistic about the race. “We look forward to reporting back to you with some great updates,” he said. Throughout the campaign, Crispi painted Smith as a “RINO,” or Republican In Name Only, which can sometimes be a career-ending insult in MAGA-land. (Neither Crispi nor Stone retuned The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday night.)
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

N.C. Lieutenant Governor: God Doesn’t Want Women to Lead

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican expected to run for governor in 2024, told men to “take the head of your enemy in God’s name” while speaking at a church in Charlotte. Robinson told congregants that he’s tired of being told how to act as a Christian and a Black man, according to WRAL, which reports that he then “slumped his shoulders and caricatured the civil rights hymn ‘We Shall Overcome’ before declaring that ‘Not one time in my life when I faced adversity did I say, “You know, I shall overcome”… My God tells me that when I face adversity that, number one, I am to stand up like a man! M-A-N!’” He then said, “We are called to be led by men,” and, as the audience applauded, he added that “when it was time to face down Goliath, [God] sent David. Not Davita, David.” And, he added, not “Momma Moses” to lead the Israelites, but “Daddy Moses.” Robinson made those remarks in the course of a speech attacking people who crusade in the name “of social justice instead of the doctrine of Jesus Christ,” who he said “will be on their way to Hell.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy