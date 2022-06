When Mike and I taught in LaGrange, Georgia, we loved to travel to the pretty little town of Pine Mountain, population 1,216 as of 2020. This special place was a mere 18 miles from us; however, once we arrived at the Pine Mountain Club Chalets to spend a few days, we felt as though we were a world away from the stress of teaching and life in general.

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO