OB, the Storytelling Dog via Facebook Page

Cover picture for the articleOB the Storytelling Dog reads a fun new fairytale...

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
Video of Cat Bobbing His Head While Listening to Jazz Is a Whole Vibe

There’s been no shortage of evidence that dogs are music lovers, but cats also have an appreciation for good tunes, too. In fact, one cat is such a music lover that a video of him bopping along to some jazz has received hundreds of thousands of likes on the internet. Hmm, we guess it’s because this cat has such good taste!
