CHICAGO – Crescent Hotels & Resorts announces Hilton Chicago - Magnificent Mile Suites has joined the hospitality management company’s quality hotels and resorts portfolio. Located in Chicago’s Gold Coast beside Magnificent Mile, the 345 all-suites property is ideally situated for visitors looking to explore the Windy City’s bold architecture and exciting dining scene. Adjacent to the John Hancock Center and steps from Michigan Avenue shopping, the Water Tower Place, and numerous restaurants and bars at Rush & Division, the hotel offers guests a convenient location with the comfort of a ‘home away from home.’ Hilton Chicago Magnificent Mile Suites is now the 7 th hotel Crescent Hotels & Resorts operates in the greater Chicago market.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO