ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dead dolphins: how nature became another casualty of the Ukraine war

By Antonia Cundy
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzLCh_0g2i61nB00
Tuzly Lagoons national park on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, where thousands of herons, avocets and pelicans breed. Russian bombing has scared off much wildlife.

Every spring for the past 30 years, conservationists at the Tuzly Lagoons national park on the Black Sea in Ukraine have been digging shallow channels from the coastal lagoons down to the shoreline, linking the bodies of water together.

The rivulets, which used to occur naturally until industrial agriculture plugged the small rivers that fed them, are a busy through-route for billions of small fish, which winter in the sea then return to the lagoons to breed.

This year, there will be no digging. The beaches are now littered with mines, laid by the Ukrainian army to ward off a Russian offensive. Researchers have had to abandon decades of work, and the consequences for the more than 5,000 herons that feed in the lagoons each spring could be disastrous.

“For 30 years, we organised scientists to do restoration in this area, to save this steppe and support this exchange of water. Now there is no entrance from the Black Sea, no migration of these fish, and the egrets need to eat them,” says Ivan Rusev, the park’s head of research. “It really is a tragedy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFp1j_0g2i61nB00
A little egret, which may struggle to feed in the lagoons without the work of conservationists to restore habitats. Photograph: Serhii Ryzhkov/Alamy

It is just one of innumerable environmental casualties in Ukraine, many of which will persist in a country already devastated by the human and economic toll of war for years after the conflict ends. With some of the most intense fighting occurring on the southern coast, experts warn that marine and wetland environments along the Black and Azov Seas face a particular threat.

Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, Ukraine’s deputy minister of environmental protection and natural resources, says: “Almost 400,000 hectares and 14 Ramsar sites [wetlands designated to be of international importance by Unesco] along the coastline and lower reaches of the Dnipro river are under threat.”

There are already estimated to be billions of dollars of damage, he says, adding that their concerns have a precedent: when Russia first invaded in 2014, annexing Crimea and supporting a separatist war in the Donbas, the Kremlin used another ecologically sensitive area – the Kryva Kosa spit, in the Meotyda national park – as a landing zone for troops, destroying the largest European nesting site for the endangered Pallas’s gull almost overnight.

Rusev has counted more than 200 bombs hitting the lagoons, disturbing water birds such as avocets and Dalmatian pelicans during critical migration and nesting periods. “Normally, we have between 1,000 and 1,500 white pelicans, which migrate from Africa,” he says. “Now, we only have 300. They are very disturbed by the bombing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cp9PH_0g2i61nB00
Dolphins found along the coast of the Black Sea had suffered burns from explosions and other injuries to organs used for orientation. They also showed signs of starvation. Photograph: Kosta Atanasov

Dead dolphins have also been washing up in huge numbers on Black Sea beaches, not just in Ukraine but also in Turkey and Bulgaria. Researchers suggest sound pollution is likely to be a factor in their deaths, including possible sonar interference from the Russian navy ships along the coast.

Bomb craters also threaten coastal life. Invasive species take advantage of freshly exposed sand, while chemicals can alter the makeup of the soil in fragile dune ecosystems, seeping into lagoons and the sea.

Doug Weir, research and policy director at the UK-based Conflict and Environment Observatory, said: “Generally, in commercial weapons, you find heavy metals and TNT, RDX, HMX [chemicals in explosives].

“Heavy metals are very persistent in the environment. Most of the explosives are toxic to some degree. And some – like TNT – break down on exposure to light into other toxic chemicals.”

While the harm caused by these pollutants may not be immediately apparent, one of the most visible examples of damage to Ukraine’s coastline is the Kinburn Spit, a 25-mile (40km) stretch of sand in the Ramsar-designated Black Sea biosphere reserve. In early May, rockets caused fires – which burned for more than a week and were visible from space – over more than 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres).

The fires also highlighted a wider consequence of war: the absence of environmental governance. Protected environments are not only threatened by fighting but also by conservationists’ inability to access war-torn areas.

“Obviously the fire would have been brought under control and put out quicker under normal conditions,” Weir says. “Most protected environments are heavily managed sites, and they tend to be imbalanced ecosystems for whatever reason – be it pollution or overfishing. And that loss of oversight and support can have severe impacts.”

Similarly, Rusev says he and his team have been unable to survey the extent of the harm to the Black Sea’s dolphins, because they cannot reach large stretches of Ukrainian coastline, and cannot say how many dolphins have been stranded.

He estimates up to 2,000 may have been affected. “It’s a tragedy because we have a very small population of three species of dolphin, so any individual is a rare individual,” Rusev says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8Hkx_0g2i61nB00
The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where large stores of sulfite are at risk of leaking. Photograph: Pictorial Press /Alamy

Remote monitoring also posed similar challenges around the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine’s last stronghold in Mariupol, where large stores of sulfite could leak. “Because the Azov and Black Sea are enclosed, they’re particularly susceptible to pollution pressures,” Weir says. “On satellite images, it looks like the potentially sulfite-rich area has been increasing, but we can’t say for certain.”

Ukraine is determined to seek accountability for all of this damage. Vira Porieva, who is coordinating a taskforce collecting evidence of war crimes against bodies of water, is part of a wider group preparing an environmental case against Russia. In theory, the international criminal court can prosecute intentional attacks that knowingly cause “widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment”.

Thanks to an international grant, Porieva’s team have collected and analysed water samples from the Melitopol and Berdyansk regions to evaluate the war’s impact on quality. “Thanks to brave national park inspectors, who stay in Russian-occupied regions, we can do this work,” she says. Preliminary results are expected in two months, but even with evidence, prosecuting environmental war crimes under the ICC’s definition is considered virtually impossible.

In the Tuzly Lagoons, the shelling continues. But Rusev works tirelessly at as many of his usual duties as he can, recording the damage where he finds it.

“Yesterday there were several bombs nearby – people are safe, but animals were disturbed again,” he says.

“Very few people really worry about this, but I am the voice of voiceless nature. I will fight to the end.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ukraine#Dolphin#Sea Of Azov#Natural Environment#Tuzly Lagoons#Ukrainian#Russian#Oleksandr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'purge': Russia's top commander Valery Gerasimov 'is suspended' while a clutch of other generals 'have been sacked or arrested' over Ukraine invasion blunders, Kyiv claims

Russia's top commander General Valery Gerasimov has been suspended, a top adviser to the Ukrainian president has claimed, while a clutch of other officers have been sacked or arrested amid a rumoured purge of top brass. Oleksiy Arestovych, a veteran of military intelligence and one of President Zelensky's inner circle,...
POLITICS
Vice

Asians Are Losing Their Minds Over the Swedish Tradition of Not Feeding Their Guests

If you have been keeping up with Twitter, you know people are really, really mad at Sweden. A screenshot of a Reddit post that recently went viral had someone describing their experience of visiting their friend’s home in Sweden, where they were asked to wait in a room while their friend’s family finished their dinner. This screenshot eventually made its way to Twitter, where non-Swedish people – particularly Asians – lost their minds.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian oligarch begs EU to return £225m superyacht seized over war in Ukraine that was once at the centre of Britain's biggest divorce settlement

A Russian oligarch has pleaded with the EU to return a superyacht that was once in the middle of Britain's biggest-ever divorce settlement between him and his ex wife. Farkhad Akhmedov, 66, has filed legal papers in Brussels asking for sanctions placed on him over the war in Ukraine to be lifted so he can get back £225million superyacht MV Luna, which is currently behind held by Germany.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

307K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy