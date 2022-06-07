Residents of St. Mary Parish Voice their Opinion about Crimes in their Towns.

In the parish wide meeting Monday night, mayors from across St. Mary parish addressed crimes in their city's or town's.

The topics were gun violence, drug epidemic, and home invasion as it pertains to youth. Berwick's mayor says having more discipline in schools will help stop crimes with teens.

"Looking at things they can do to improve discipline in our schools because there is none. It's sad because kids know they can do whatever they want and nothing can happen to them," said Duval Arthur.

A Franklin man believes this behavior starts at home and something needs to happen with the parents.

"The second thing is babies having babies. I think one way to avoid this is to have a parenting program. Just like we have head start we need to have a program called jump start for parents," said Carl Forcord.

One grandmother in Patterson wants teens to have more options, like summer and after school activities.

"If there is nothing for them to do, they are going to get in trouble. So, 13 years old, they are going out there wanting to do drugs with guns now. keep them busy,” Mary Butler