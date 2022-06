Epic Games released "Fortnite" way back in 2017, but it looked nothing like the battle royale that would eventually take over the world, apart from sharing the same cartoony art style. That's because originally, "Fortnite" was a co-op tower defense survival game. Only later did Epic Games slap together a battle royale mode in an attempt to compete with games such as "H1Z1" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." Since then, Epic Games has continued to make massive changes to the game, affecting core gameplay mechanics. This constant evolution sets "Fortnite" apart from its competition and — for most — prevents the "Fortnite" experience from becoming stale.

