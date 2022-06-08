ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco ousts liberal DA Chesa Boudin in heated recall

San Francisco on Tuesday has voted to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a heated campaign that bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform.

Partial returns showed Boudin losing in what is expected to be a low turnout election. Early returns showed 61% of votes in favor of the recall.

Boudin, 41, was a first-time political candidate who narrowly won office in November 2019 as part of a national wave of progressive prosecutors who pledged to seek alternatives to incarceration, end the racist war on drugs and hold police officers to account.

But his time in office coincided with a frustrating and frightening pandemic in which viral footage of brazen shoplifting and attacks against mostly older Asian American people drove some residents to mount a recall campaign of the former public defender and son of left-wing activists.

Recall proponents said Boudin was ideologically inflexible and inexperienced, often siding with criminals instead of victims. Recall opponents said the recall was a Republican power grab meant to undermine public safety reforms.

San Francisco has long struggled with open drug dealing, vandalism, auto theft and home burglaries. Political experts say the political newcomer who narrowly won in 2019 was in the crosshairs of outside forces that made him an easy target for public frustration.

Boudin was a baby when his parents, left-wing Weather Underground radicals, served as drivers in a botched 1981 robbery in New York that left two police officers and a security guard dead. They were sentenced to decades in prison.

While campaigning, he spoke of the pain of stepping through metal detectors to hug his parents and vowed to reform a system that tears apart families. Kathy Boudin was released on parole in 2003 and died of cancer in May. David Gilbert was granted parole in October.

The recall campaign against Boudin was backed by many of the same people who successfully ousted three liberal members of the San Francisco school board in February. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, easily beat a Republican-led recall last year.

Antelope Valley Press

Dems confront criticism on crime after SF defeat

SAN FRANCISCO — Democrats, on Wednesday, braced for renewed Republican attacks on their management of crime across the US after residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall the city’s progressive district attorney, suggesting that even the party’s most loyal supporters are frustrated with the way in which violence and social problems are being addressed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco voters reject Proposition C

On Tuesday, San Francisco voters defeated Proposition C, a measure aimed at reforming the city’s rules for recall elections. Voters rejected the ballot question by a 60 to 40 margin. Proposition C comes on the heels of last year’s failed recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. Since the city’s Board...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KXL

Something Stinks In Multnomah County And It Smells Like Schmidt

Voters choose a self-declared “social justice warrior” as District Attorney in Multnomah county and he has turned Portland into a real Schmidt-show of violent crime. When Mike Schmidt took office less than two years ago, the city of Roses had seen 159 shootings at this point in the year. This year, we have more than triple that number.
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
