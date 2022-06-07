Stingers Sweep Series against Mud Puppies at Home

WILLMAR, MN – The Willmar Stingers were able to sweep their first series of the season against the Mud Puppies tonight. The Stingers scored nine runs in back-t0-back games as they won tonight’s game 9-4. Willmar started off the game hot as four runs crossed home plate...
MANKATO, MINN – The Rochester Honkers were unable to comeback after falling behind early, losing 6-3 in their first matchup against the Mankato MoonDogs at ISG Field. Lance Santerre (University of San Francisco) got the start for Rochester and surrendered three runs in the bottom of second. Davis Crane (Bellarmine) drove in the first two with an RBI double and Adam Juran (Western Illinois) brought in the third on an RBI groundout. In the top of the third Rochester got one of those runs back thanks to a pair of Long Beach State Dirtbags. Alex Pimentel drove in Sebastian Murillo with an RBI single to make it 3-1. Unfortunately for Rochester, the MoonDogs put up two more in the bottom half of the inning. Sean Ross (Indiana State) smacked a two run double that was just fair down the left field line, making it a 5-1 Mankato lead.
MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs were shutout 3-0 by the St. Cloud Rox in a Northwoods League baseball game played at ISG Field, Monday evening. With the loss, the MoonDogs suffered their first consecutive loss of the season to fall to 5-3 on the year. The victorious Rox improved to 7-0 on the summer by capping a two-game home-and-home sweep over the MoonDogs.
Saturday, June 11, fireworks will be happening at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium as the Waterloo Bucks compete against the Willmar Stingers. June 11 fireworks are presented by Chick-fil-A. Gates open at 6:00 pm with first pitch at 6:35 pm. Order your tickets by calling the Bucks Ticket Line...
