Stingers Sweep Series against Mud Puppies at Home

MANKATO, MINN – The Rochester Honkers were unable to comeback after falling behind early, losing 6-3 in their first matchup against the Mankato MoonDogs at ISG Field. Lance Santerre (University of San Francisco) got the start for Rochester and surrendered three runs in the bottom of second. Davis Crane (Bellarmine) drove in the first two with an RBI double and Adam Juran (Western Illinois) brought in the third on an RBI groundout. In the top of the third Rochester got one of those runs back thanks to a pair of Long Beach State Dirtbags. Alex Pimentel drove in Sebastian Murillo with an RBI single to make it 3-1. Unfortunately for Rochester, the MoonDogs put up two more in the bottom half of the inning. Sean Ross (Indiana State) smacked a two run double that was just fair down the left field line, making it a 5-1 Mankato lead.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO