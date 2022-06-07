ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US official vows 'forceful response' if N. Korea tests nuke

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXgTA_0g2i42kK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qs6hM_0g2i42kK00

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday warned of a forceful response if North Korea carries out its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years as she traveled to Seoul to meet with South Korean and Japanese allies and discuss the escalating standoff.

U.S. and South Korean officials have said North Korea is all but ready to conduct another detonation at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri, which last hosted a test in September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb designed for its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

While the Biden administration has vowed to push for additional international sanctions if North Korea goes on with the nuclear test, the prospects for meaningful new punitive measures are unclear with the United Nations Security Council divided over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. There would be a swift and forceful response to such a test,” Sherman said, following a meeting with South Korea Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong.

“We continue to urge Pyongyang to cease its destabilizing and provocative activities and choose the path of diplomacy,” she said.

Sherman and Cho are planning a trilateral meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo on Wednesday over the North Korean nuclear issue. Sherman’s trip to Asia came after North Korea fired a salvo of eight ballistic missiles into the sea Sunday, possibly setting a new high in single-day launches, extending a provocative streak in weapons tests this year that also included the country’s first demonstrations of ICBMs since 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could further escalate his brinkmanship by conducting what would be the country’s seventh nuclear test since 2006. Experts say North Korea could use a test claim an ability to build small nuclear bombs that could be clustered on a multiwarhead ICBM or fit on Kim’s expanding range of short-range, solid-fuel missiles that pose an increasing threat to South Korea and Japan.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Monday there are indications that one of the passages at the Punggye-ri testing ground has been reopened, possibly in preparations for a nuclear test.

Hours before Sherman’s meeting in Seoul, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in Washington that the United States remains concerned that North Korea could seek is seventh test “in the coming days.”

The Biden administration’s punitive action over North Korea’s weapons tests in recent months have been limited to largely symbolic unilateral sanctions. Russia and China had vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea over its previous ballistic tests on May 25.

“We have called on members of the international community, certainly members of the UN Security Council’s permanent five, to be responsible stakeholders in the U.N. Security Council as a preeminent forum for addressing threats to international peace and security,” Price said.

“Unilateral actions are never going to be the most attractive or even the most effective response, and that is especially the case because we are gratified that we have close allies in the form of Japan and the ROK,” he said, referring to South Korea’s formal name, the Republic of Korea.

North Korean state media have yet to comment on Sunday’s launches. They came after the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a three-day naval drill with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, apparently their first joint drill involving a carrier since November 2017, as the countries move to upgrade their defense exercises in the face of North Korean threats.

North Korea has long condemned the allies’ combined military exercises as invasion rehearsals and often countered with its own missile drills, including short-range launches in 2016 and 2017 that simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean ports and U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Following the latest North Korean launches, the United States conducted sperate joint missile drills with Japan and South Korea, which they said were aimed at displaying their response capability.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament steps.

Despite facing harsh challenges at home, including a decaying economy and a COVID-19 outbreak, Kim has shown no willingness to fully surrender an arsenal he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.

His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offers for open-ended talks and is clearly intent on converting the dormant denuclearization negotiations into a mutual arms-reduction process, experts say.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Wendy Sherman
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Tests#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Testing#State#South Korean#Japanese#U N Security Council#North Korean
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
The US Sun

China’s plan for bullet train nuclear missile launcher to put ‘1,000 nukes’ in strike range of Western cities

CHINA’S plans to use its high speed trains to carry nuclear missiles could put a thousand warheads in reach of US and European cities, an expert has said. Under plans being developed, the ‘Doomsday’ trains would use the country’s 23,000 miles of high speed track to whizz nukes around the country at 220mph to be deployed in the event of war.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
ABC News

ABC News

685K+
Followers
158K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy