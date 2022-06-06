ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Ramona's Ettore speeds past all competition at state meet

By Steve Brand
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The most decorated athlete at the 102nd California State Track and Field Championships in Clovis wasn’t a national record setter, a super sprinter or a high-flying pole vaulter.

It was Ramona High’s Josiah Ettore.

No one else among the best track athletes in California captured three individual gold medals in state-record time.

Ettore, a junior, won the 100-meter race in 16.74 seconds, the 200 in 32.14 and the 400 in 1:05.18.

Not great times?

Not for the California State Track and Field Championships, but they are for a wheelchair para-athlete, personal bests every one, at the Para-Athlete State Championships held in conjunction with the State Championships.

And the Wheelechair and Ambulatory Division triple-winner got the same great ovation from the fans in the packed stands and the officials on the infield as the State Championship performers as he had his gold medals draped around his neck.

Not bad for someone who lost both of his legs as a 4-year-old when they were amputated after a serious infection in Ethiopia.

“I was a wheelchair basketball player until at the end of my freshman year in high school when I went to a little track clinic,” said the 18-year-old Ettore.

“I enjoyed basketball, but I wasn’t a very good shooter. In track, I wasn’t the fastest at first, but I liked it. I knew I’d have to work at it to get better.

“At first it was a strength thing, but then I started lifting weights with my dad, John.”

While he worked and worked until he lowered his times, he really had no way of knowing just how good he might be until the state meet.

“I had never raced against anything but the clock,” said Ettore, who competed by himself in the San Diego Section championships. “The state meet was the first time I raced anyone else (Los Altos’ Brandon Louie).

“I really didn’t think about him, I just wanted to win and get a PR (personal record). I’m on fire now. There’s a Junior Olympic event in Denver in July that my dad and I are looking into.”

A little history. The state only recently added para-athlete events to the championship calendar and some events have a full nine or more individuals or teams. Some have just one.

The numbers, however, are growing rapidly.

When Ettore finished that clinic, he was offered a racing bike from the Challenged Athletes Foundation to use until he graduated and now is just like any other Ramona High track athlete, working out daily to get stronger and faster.

It worked at Clovis, where he won the 400 on a Friday and swept the 100 and 200 on Saturday.

“Every time Josiah races, he improves his times,” said Ramona’s retiring track coach Sherri Edwards of Ettore, who was named the team’s Most Valuable Athlete at Thursday night’s track banquet. “He couldn’t wait to race. He just blew away those records.”

The previous bests were 19.79 in the 100, 37.43 in the 200 and 1:16.25, all by Escondido Charter’s Michael Seo in 2017.

Off the track, Ettore is pretty well known not because he’s a state champion but because he’s the only student allowed to use a skateboard to get from class to class.

“I’m pretty comfortable on the skateboard,” said Ettore. “I’ve been late to class a couple of times but it’s because of the traffic. Nothing I can do about that.”

Ramona Principal Tony Newman said the school honored Ettore with a presentation in the school quad on Thursday.

“It was a nice recognition, and the other students love him,” said Newman. “He sits on that board and it’s amazing. He’s so skilled moving around. You can imagine how difficult that is with so many students.”

Ettore is such a track novice that he isn’t sure where he stands compared to other wheelchair para-athletes, some of whom have been pushing their specially built three-wheeled bikes for years in major competitions worldwide.

“I really don’t know about others’ times, but I’d like to compete against them,” said Ettore. “I plan to do this for the rest of my life and I’d like to know where I stand. But for right now, competing and winning at state was great. The truth is, I was so focused on what I was doing I didn’t really hear the crowd until I finished.

“There were hundreds of people in the stands (actually thousands) and they treated me so well. That was fun and it has helped motivate me to continue.”

Brand is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

