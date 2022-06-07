ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: Dolly Alderton’s mortifying drama for millennial women is finally here

By Danielle De Wolfe and Simon Wardell, Ali Catterall, Hollie Richardson, Ellen E Jones
 2 days ago

Everything I Know About Love

10.40pm, BBC One

Maggie (Emma Appleton) tells her best friend Birdy (Bel Powley) what she plans to wear on a first date: “Something quite understated … he’s so cool and I’m so not and he needs to not know what a try-hard I am.” Cut to her wrapped in a yellow faux-fur coat, pouting and singing to Nico while waving a cigarette around in her date’s flat. It’s one of oh-so-many relatable moments for millennial women who survived those first turbulent years in London. That’s exactly what this seven-part adaptation of Dolly Alderton ’s memoir is: a reassuring, funny and frequently mortifying look back at the relationships that made us who we are – the most important being our friends. Hollie Richardson

We Own This City

9pm, Sky Atlantic

“If we lose the fight, we lose the streets – let that sink in,” Sgt Wayne Jenkins tells his new recruits at the start of this gritty and gobsmacking new drama, which chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore police department’s gun trace taskforce – and the corruption surrounding it. Developed by David Simon and George Pelecanos, this is one fans of The Wire won’t want to miss. HR

Hungry for It

8pm, BBC Three

Food that ‘stops the scroll’ … Big Zuu ( right ) and some of the contestants in Hungry for It. Photograph: Jack Barnes/BBC

“We don’t wanna see no beige buffet,” Bafta-winning mentor Big Zuu tells 10 culinary hopefuls as he sets them their first task – party food – in this new competition. Along with personal chef to the stars Kayla Greer, they’re looking for “elevated food” that “stops the scroll” on Instagram feeds. The prize: a trip around the world working in top restaurants. HR

Lucy Worsley Investigates: Princes in the Tower

9pm, BBC Two

It has become the biggest mystery of the late middle ages; was Richard III really responsible for doing away with his nephews? Worsley is on the case, uncovering possible alibis and promising leads, amid the “cut-throat, kill-or-be-killed, Game of Thrones political culture of the 15th century”. Ali Catterall

State of the Union

10pm, BBC Two

In this tranche of 10-minute episodes, the “wokeflake” banter between Scott (Brendan Gleeson) and Ellen (Patricia Clarkson) finally dries up (did Scott himself write this script? No, it was Nick Hornby!), meaning the sixtysomething couple in crisis can start to get real. What’s a good enough reason to stay? Can sensational sex solve anything? Ellen E Jones

The Bridge: Race to a Fortune

10pm, Channel 4

The bizarre bridge-building reality show is back and it’s been supersized, swapping British lakes and James McAvoy voiceovers for Vietnam’s beaches and AJ Odudu’s Lancashire burr. Led by ex-Royal Marine commando Aldo Kane, 16 strangers split into rival teams have 12 days to capture a £200k prize – they just have to build a 1,000ft bridge across the South China Sea to claim it. Danielle De Wolfe

Film choice

Beautiful … Nilbio Torres in Embrace of the Serpent Photograph: PR

Embrace of the Serpent, (Ciro Guerra, 2015), 1.35am, Film4
The search for a mythical plant in the Amazon rainforest is the hook on which Ciro Guerra hangs his beautiful but sombre meditation on the effects of colonialism. A canoe trip by a 1909 German explorer, Theo, and his Indigenous shaman guide Karamakate is traced 30 years later by an American botanist, Evan, who also meets Karamakate, now struggling with lost tribal memories. Their journeys take them past rubber plantations and Catholic missions, symbols of western greed and insolence. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Uefa Nations League football: Germany v England 7pm, Channel 4. The Group A3 fixture at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Comments / 0

#Tv Tonight#Millennial#Bbc One#Drama#Bbc Three Food#Bafta
