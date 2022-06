For many parents living in small spaces, the arrival of their baby means playing a game of musical chairs with the available rooms in the house. And the spare room in interior designer and consultant Cate St. Hill’s London flat had already undergone a few remixes—from a guest room to an office for one, then an office for two during lockdown. Now it had to transform to accommodate the family’s growing needs once more. “I was a little sad because I was going to lose my workspace and, in the words of Virginia Woolf, a room of one’s own,” St. Hill shares. “It just felt like another sacrifice women have to make. But I also couldn’t wait to get nesting and create a gorgeous room for our new baby.”

