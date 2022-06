HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter after his vehicle collided with another in 2019, killing its driver near Sherwood. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 11, 2019 around 7:30 p.m., Jakob Paul Azevedo, was crossing the bridge over the Tualatin River as his Ford F-350 veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a small BMW convertible.

