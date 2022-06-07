ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

Macy's in Rivergate Mall to transform into residential units

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06emWa_0g2i22ok00

A developer submitted plans to the City of Goodlettsville outlining a new idea for the former Macy's store in the RiverGate Mall.

Macy's closed its store in the mall in 2020. The department store owned the building and parking lot until it sold that same year. City of Goodlettsville Administrator Tim Ellis said the developer — Charles Jones — must request to the city commission space be rezoned to a Regional Center Planned Unit Development zone, which allows for mixed-use purposes. His idea is to create 476 residential units in two phases.

Ellis said the current building would have to undergo demolition to make for a new building, which would also mean more than 50% of the base floor must become commercial. So far, the developer has asked for this to be deferred from the planning commission meeting until July 11.

Ellis said when it is finally discussed in the planning commission, they would consider and then vote to recommend rezoning or not. If approved, that would go to the Board of Commissioners in Goodlettsville for two readings before final approval.

Comments / 2

Related
fox17.com

Prelim plans submitted for former Macy's at RiverGate Mall in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Preliminary plans have been submitted to redevelop the old Macy's store at RiverGate Mall. Renderings show what looks like a six-story mixed-use development project for commercial and residential space. Goodlettsville City Manager Tim Ellis tells FOX 17 News the Planning & Zoning Commissions' plans to review the submittal have been rescheduled to the July 11 meeting.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Goodlettsville, TN
Goodlettsville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Goodlettsville, TN
Business
radionwtn.com

Clearing The Way For New Restaurant In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill to award $500k in bonuses to staff

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday to give bonuses to city staff at a cost of $500,000 in an effort to show appreciation for their work and as a potential retention effort. According to a memo distributed by City Administrator Pam Caskie, the city is ahead...
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivergate Mall#The Mall#New Idea
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
gcanews.com

MDHA celebrates grand opening of 100-unit Mixed-Income Development

Mayor John Cooper, Sen. Brenda Gilmore, Council member Freddie O’Connell, representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several other elected officials joined the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Randee Rogers Apartments, a 100-unit mixed-income development, including 50 NEW affordable apartments.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
williamsonhomepage.com

Mitsubishi to turn former Pier 1 Imports locale into dealership

At present, Mitsubishi has made a move on the now vacant storefront at 1761 Galleria Blvd. and sits poised to outfit the property for a future dealership. The Home Page has independently verified that Mitsubishi North America Inc. — headquartered just south of the Cool Springs shop — is slated to open the dealership at some point this fall. Despite its corporate center being housed in the McEwen Northside development alongside the likes of CapWealth and Williamson Inc., this will mark the first dealership the company has placed in the county.
FRANKLIN, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy