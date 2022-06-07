Macy's in Rivergate Mall to transform into residential units

A developer submitted plans to the City of Goodlettsville outlining a new idea for the former Macy's store in the RiverGate Mall.

Macy's closed its store in the mall in 2020. The department store owned the building and parking lot until it sold that same year. City of Goodlettsville Administrator Tim Ellis said the developer — Charles Jones — must request to the city commission space be rezoned to a Regional Center Planned Unit Development zone, which allows for mixed-use purposes. His idea is to create 476 residential units in two phases.

Ellis said the current building would have to undergo demolition to make for a new building, which would also mean more than 50% of the base floor must become commercial. So far, the developer has asked for this to be deferred from the planning commission meeting until July 11.

Ellis said when it is finally discussed in the planning commission, they would consider and then vote to recommend rezoning or not. If approved, that would go to the Board of Commissioners in Goodlettsville for two readings before final approval.